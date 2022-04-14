Notebook: National Champion KU Looks at Transfer Portal

The Rock Chalkboard

Freshman WR Isaiah Mozee impresses in KC, has 12

Lee’s Summit North wide receiver Isaiah Mozee is only a freshman, but has proven to be beyond his years already. That started with his play in the fall and has carried over into camp season.

College basketball transfer portal: Ranking the top 20 available players

Brandon Murray shook up the transfer portal on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard committed to Georgetown after taking visits to Tennessee and Illinois. The former LSU guard was rated as the best player available in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Murray is in line for a huge role for Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas.

KU football's Taiwo Onatolu talks new role, defensive ends, special teams and more

Taiwo Onatolu shifted roles within the KU football program over the offseason. When he first arrived in Lawrence last year, he came from Buffalo with the title of special teams analyst. His focus last season was on aiding Jake Schoonover, who was the special teams coordinator. Over the offseason, Onatolu was promoted to an on the field role as the defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator. During the final years of his time at Buffalo, Onatolu worked as the defensive ends coach and split the defensive line duties, just like he does now at KU with Jim Panagos.

NCAA transfer portal: SMU guard Kendric Davis hearing from 20-plus programs

SMU guard Kendric Davis has become one of the hottest names on the market since entering the transfer portal Monday. Thus far, he has heard from several major programs all across the country, including Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Purdue, Gonzaga, Villanova among 16 other schools, per Jon Rothstein..

Ukraine says it struck Russia’s Black Sea flagship in missile attack - The Washington Post

Ukraine suggested that Neptune missiles sank the Moskva. Russia said only that the ship suffered significant damage from a fire.

Costco, Walmart, and Kroger Are Putting Purchase Limits on These Items — Eat This Not That

About 30% of the most popular brands of baby formula are sold out at over 11,000 stores across the country. Quite a few places shoppers go to for this essential are limiting the number of baby formula units they can buy thanks to a limited supply. If you shop at Walmart, Target, Kroger, CVS, or Walgreens, be prepared to only get a few each trip, the Wall Street Journal is reporting. At Walmart, there is a five-per-day limit, while at CVS, there is a three-per-transaction limit.

Elon Musk swoops on Twitter with $41 billion cash offer | Reuters

April 14 (Reuters) - Elon Musk took aim at Twitter (TWTR.N) with a $41 billion cash offer on Thursday, prompting a spike in shares of the social media giant, which the Tesla CEO said needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.

Worker organizing at Starbucks is on fire as more stores vote yes to a union : NPR

Twenty stores have now unionized, including four so far this week in unanimous votes. The union has lost only once, when one of the first three stores in Buffalo to organize voted down the union back in December. More than 200 Starbucks stores have sought elections, with more added every day.

CJ McCollum predicts 'lot of winning in our future' after leading New Orleans Pelicans to play-in victory over San Antonio Spurs

"This is the start of something special, for sure," McCollum said. "You see the energy. Feel the energy. My mother is in town; I have some family in town. When we go out to eat, you can feel the city is excited about basketball, as they should [be]. There's a lot of talent here. We're playing the game the right way. It's going to be a lot of winning in our future."

