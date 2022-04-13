Notebook: 2 Time National Champion Bill Self Attends Fundraiser

The Rock Chalkboard

KU basketball's 2022-23 non-conference schedule taking shape

For starters, KU will face Duke on Nov. 8, which will likely mark the start of the 2022-23 campaign for the Jayhawks. It will also be the start of the Jon Scheyer-era of Duke basketball after head coach Mike Krzyzewski retired at the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign. The Blue Devils will have a talent-filled roster once again, boasting the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

'It's a special night': Underwood, Self, Kruger unite in Gifford for Coaches vs. Cancer event

GIFFORD, Ill. — How did Bill Self meet Brad Underwood? Good question. It involves a recruiting visit to Oklahoma State and Mark Price and Self’s somewhat selfish hope that Underwood would choose the Cowboys and Price wouldn't.

Eraser Dust

Nets escape with win in play-in tournament but must eye Celtics with a mix of confidence and caution - CBSSports.com

"I mean, we can't let [Jayson] Tatum get 50, we gotta be physical with him," Brown said. Then came the part that Durant would rather have gone unsaid: "Now they don't have Robert Williams [III], so they have less of a presence in the paint and we can attack Al Horford and [Daniel] Theis. So them not having Robert Williams is huge."

"All right, man," Durant said. "That's caffeine probably talking. He takes some before the game. Them two dudes can do the same stuff. It ain't going to be that easy, I'll tell you that."

STDs in The US Are Dramatically Increasing, And There's a Key Factor to Blame

The pandemic worsened an underlying trend of increasing STDs over the past decade, blamed on declining public health funding, said Jonathan Mermin, a doctor and senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which authored the report.

Protester glues wrist to court during Clippers-Timberwolves

“I was just told by security that she apparently had glued herself to the floor and she refused to lift her wrist up,” LaForce said. “They were trying to pull her off and she was resisting trying to keep her wrist glued to the floor.”

NYPD: 'Person of interest' in subway shooting has ties to Wisconsin - WTMJ

According to police, a gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people this morning. NYPD says 5 were left in critical condition.

Covid Smell Loss Linked To Damage In Brain, Study Finds

Covid-19 patients were more likely to have damaged blood vessels and axons—the parts of nerve cells that transmit signals to other cells—in their olfactory bulb, the region of the brain that processes smells, according to the study, which looked at 23 deceased Covid-19 patients and a control group of 14 deceased people without Covid-19.

US expected to announce hundreds of millions in new security assistance to Ukraine | CNN Politics

If approved, the addition of approximately $700 million in security assistance would bring the total aid to Ukraine to more than $3 billion since the start of the Biden administration, including nearly $2.5 billion since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

As Texas Snarls Traffic at Border, Mexican Truckers Form Blockade - The New York Times

New safety inspections are part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to crack down on border smuggling. But industry groups say it is stifling trade.

Florida Governor DeSantis given power to gerrymander state’s electoral maps | US voting rights | The Guardian

The Florida legislature will allow Governor Ron DeSantis to take the lead on redrawing the state’s 28 congressional districts, a highly unusual move that will probably diminish Black political power in the state and allow Republicans to further distort the state’s map to their advantage.

Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and actor with an iconic voice, has died | CNN

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family wrote in a post on Twitter.

Kalispell is Approaching Manhattan KS Level Metropolitan Status News

Retail store Kohl’s eyes Kalispell location | Daily Inter Lake

Retail giant Kohl’s appears to be making plans to open a location in North Kalispell.

The national department store offers a range of items including clothing and home goods.

Kohl’s is listed on the agenda for the city of Kalispell's site development review committee for a retail shell on U.S. 93 North.

