Notebook: Bill Self Reflects on Winning the National Championship

The Rock Chalkboard

Danny and the Miracles, Mario's Miracle: How does Bill Self want the '22 title game to be remembered?

"This should just be the 2022 miracle,” Self said. “None of those guys up at the podium wanted to be an individual tonight. Because that's not the way we did it all year long."

All-Time NCAA Tournament Performance Rankings

Here are the best programs of all-time based on their ability to advance in the NCAA Tournament (from 1939 through 2022). Given the NCAA decision to void a National Championship (Louisville, 2013), I am again providing two rankings. The first ranking includes all NCAA Tournament results from 1939 through 2022 and the second ranking removes all tournament appearances/finishes that were voided over the years by the NCAA (which hits Memphis, Louisville, Michigan, and a handful of schools harder than others) :

Eraser Dust

Inflation spurs new White House gas policy - The Washington Post

The White House will issue an emergency waiver to allow use of blended biofuels over the summer hours after report is expected to show inflation keeps surging.

Ukraine checking reports of Russian use of chemical weapons | Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday defended the war in Ukraine as a "noble" mission that would achieve its goals as his troops massed for a new offensive amid allegations of rape, brutality against civilians and possible use of chemical weapons.

Members of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden form new band 3rd Secret, drop surprise album

A cohort of Seattle’s pre-2000 grunge icons – including Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron – have formed a new supergroup called 3rd Secret, and, without having announced it beforehand, dropped their debut album yesterday (April 11).

An interstellar object crashed into Earth in 2014, US government data reveal | Live Science

A fireball that blazed through the skies over Papua New Guinea in 2014 was actually a fast-moving object from another star system, according to a recent memo(opens in new tab) released by the U.S. Space Command (USSC).

Jeremy Arrington sentenced to 375 years for killing 2 children, college student in 2016

A New Jersey man was sentenced on Friday to 375 years in prison for brutally murdering two children and a college student in 2016 when he became enraged over a Facebook post, officials said.

$1.5 Million Kalispell High School Levy Heads to Voters - Flathead Beacon

The Kalispell public high school district is requesting a $1.5 million general fund levy to support academic programs and activities, technology, curriculum and the rising costs of general operations, which includes salaries, benefits, utilities and insurance. The board of trustees voted unanimously to pursue the levy at its March 29 meeting.

Last Kmart stores: Three Kmarts remain after new round of closings

For now, Kmart stores in the continental U.S., continue to operate in Westwood, New Jersey; Bridgehampton, on New York’s Long Island; and Miami, Florida.

Kanye West Offered to Quit Career to Become Kim Kardashian's Full-Time Stylist

She then drops an extremely telling line, saying, "Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist."

Liam Gallagher’s isolated vocals for Oasis hit ‘Supersonic

“We never really got on with it. I couldn’t tell you why,” he told The Express. “Lord knows we had the tunes but the times that we did it when we should have been great was the first year we headlined it and we got sidetracked. We’d just come out of the studio making ‘Morning Glory’ and we decided, which was suicide, to play six tracks off ‘Morning Glory’ which no one had heard, one of them being ‘Champagne Supernova’ which goes on for about half an hour.”

He added: “It was the only time we’ve played ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ to silence. And by the time we played [Glastonbury] a second time [in 2004], our moment had passed.”

Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid - The Atlantic

It’s been clear for quite a while now that red America and blue America are becoming like two different countries claiming the same territory, with two different versions of the Constitution, economics, and American history. But Babel is not a story about tribalism; it’s a story about the fragmentation of everything. It’s about the shattering of all that had seemed solid, the scattering of people who had been a community. It’s a metaphor for what is happening not only between red and blue, but within the left and within the right, as well as within universities, companies, professional associations, museums, and even families.

The 20 best frontpeople in modern rock

Given that this is an obviously authoritative list, and not at all simply the votes of a handful of music critics who couldn’t possibly have seen every frontperson that’s blown you away in recent years, we encourage everyone to make their own nominations in the comments. And if you’re especially annoyed someone didn’t make the cut, rest assured, they were right there at number 21.