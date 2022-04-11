Notebook: Happy 1 Week Anniversary of KU Winning the National Championship

The Rock Chalkboard

KU basketball reflects on national championship parade

There were some important people standing outside the barriers of Kansas basketball’s national championship parade on Sunday, so Ochai Agbaji stepped out of his gray Ford Bronco for the first time along the parade route. While thousands of KU fans screamed Agbaji’s name and tried to get his attention for autographs, the senior was focused on his family.

Adidas 3SSB: Four-star swingman Rayvon Griffith is down to five schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After helping himself during the first live period weekend of the year, four-star guard Rayvon Griffith cut his list of schools down to a final five. Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ohio State, and UCLA all made the cut.

WATCH: Behind the scenes of KU basketball's championship parade

The KU basketball program celebrated its national championship with KU basketball fans on Sunday with a parade. Players, coaches and staff members were all honored on Massachusetts street in downtown Lawrence. Watch the video above to see what it was like on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold reveals how QB Jalon Daniels has improved this spring

"More command and confidence in what we're doing and decision making," said Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, when asked about Daniels, via Phog.net. "It's hard, we're not going to go live on the quarterback but their confidence in keeping the ball and doing things, decision making overall. Another quick point is Thursday was the first day we practiced outside. And they told me I guess I didn't listen very well. But the wind does blow here a little bit. And you practice inside and in a sterile environment and then you get out here and the ball hangs a little bit. I think we got hurt on that a little bit today. The corners did a nice job."

Everything Lance Leipold said after KU football's 'Spring Preview'

KU football held its first "Spring Preview" of the Lance Leipold era on Saturday. Leipold and his staff weren't fully in place when last year's spring game took place and Saturday's event marked the end of KU's 2022 spring slate, which included 14 practices and the Spring Preview.

Eraser Dust

Live updates: Latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine

Russian forces are preparing for what is expected to be a large and more focused push on expanding control in the east and south of Ukraine. The shift in military strategy comes after a failure to capture the capital city of Kyiv.

Biden to announce new gun regulation and name ATF nominee | CNN Politics

The regulation on so-called “ghost guns” – unregulated, untraceable weapons made from kits – will address a critical gap in the government’s ability to track them by requiring background checks before purchase and serial numbers on some of the components.

Liz Cheney says it is ‘absolutely clear’ Trump knew efforts to overturn 2020 election were ‘unlawful’ | The Independent

A congressional panel investigating the events leading up to and surrounding a violent attempt to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election reportedly has enough evidence to refer Donald Trump to the US Department of Justice for criminal charges.

French elections: Macron and Le Pen to fight for presidency - BBC News

In the end, he won a convincing first-round victory, but opinion polls suggest the run-off could be much closer.

Noel Gallagher living at Claridge's after heating broke

Gallagher has been making the most of the facilities during his stay, including on a recent day off that proved to be a long way from his hard-partying days in the 1990s.

He said: "I was mooching around Soho and trying to avoid having my picture taken, so I decided I’d have a massive f***ing afternoon tea with sandwiches and scones and it was great."

Student charged with attempted murder in attack on Las Vegas teacher over grades

A 16-year-old student has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after “getting violent” and strangling his teacher in a dispute over his grades last week, Las Vegas police said.

Prosecutor to drop charges against Texas woman over her abortion | Reuters

April 10 (Reuters) - A local prosecutor in Texas will dismiss criminal charges against a 26-year-old woman who was arrested for a self-induced abortion in a case that had drawn national scrutiny and led abortion rights activists to demonstrate on her behalf.

Bukacek’s Resignation from Health Board Official, Seat Likely to be Filled Later in Year - Flathead Beacon

Bukacek joined the board in early 2020, and her time on the board was marked by controversy, primarily revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health response to it. An anti-vaccine activist and leader in the local anti-vaccine community, Bukacek participated in and helped organize protests against public health measures and guidance aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Bukacek also criticized and questioned other members of the board, including Health Officer Joe Russell.

Chris Rock jokes about Oscar slap after Will Smith banned for 10 years | The Independent

California-based paper Desert Sun quotes the comedian as saying at the show in Fantasy Springs: “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about [the Will Smith incident] until I get paid.

“Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he then joked.

