Notebook: Kansas Prepares For Villanova

The Rock Chalkboard

Head Coach Lance Leipold Provides an Update on Spring Practice - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks football team is heading into the home stretch of a productive spring session. The final hoorah for this team is the spring preview at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on April 9th, starting at 1:00 PM. Head coach Lance Leipold addressed the media to provide an update on the football team and talk about the men's basketball team's postseason success.

Podcast: Previewing Villanova Before the Final Four - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks face the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday in the Final Four, and there are a lot of open questions about this game. Given the extra focus on the other Final Four matchup, I thought it would be prudent to dive back into this weekend's matchup with someone who knows the Jayhawk opponent best.

Eraser Dust

Russian gas flows to Europe despite Putin deadline | Reuters

IRPIN, Ukraine, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia allowed gas to keep flowing to Europe on Friday despite a deadline for buyers to pay in roubles or be cut off, and peace talks resumed, with Moscow saying it would respond to a Ukrainian offer.

House set to pass legislation decriminalizing marijuana - ABC News

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, known as the MORE Act, would remove marijuana from the controlled substances list, leaving it up to states to set their own laws. It would also release people incarcerated on cannabis-related offenses of less than 30 grams and expunge criminal penalties associated with those who manufacture, distribute and possess it.

Hear Liam Gallagher's Uplifting New Single 'C'mon You Know' - Rolling Stone

Gallagher dubbed the track “the sound of the summer” on Twitter, teasing an upcoming music video starring actor Rory Kinnear. The song is notably upbeat, with the musician singing, ““C’mon, you know it’s gonna be alright/And we’re gonna dance all night/C’mon on you know/Get up, stand up if you feel alive/I only wanna see you smile.”

Frustrated Disney Guest Claims Another 'Simpsons' Prediction Is Coming True - Inside the Magic

One Guest shared their frustration on Reddit, as they mentioned they had not been able to link their gift card to the Park’s mobile app and had some complications using the said card at Ghirardelli. They added that they were not saying The Simpsons predicted it but that the experience certainly felt like an Itchy and Scratchy money joke made on the show.

House passes $35-a-month insulin cap as Dems seek wider bill

The House on Thursday passed a bill capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients, part of an election-year push by Democrats for price curbs on prescription drugs at a time of rising inflation.

Kalispell man sentenced for trafficking heroin | Daily Inter Lake

A Kalispell man earned five years behind bars in U.S. District Court on Tuesday for heroin trafficking as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Kalispell Theater Group Eyes Office Comedy for Next Performance - Flathead Beacon

Wisher said she understands that some people like to see performances they might recognize or be familiar with, but that the theater guild tries to give new playwrights a chance to get their shows produced. In this case though, she said Downs isn’t a completely new or unknown name, but is instead a seasoned playwright with a wide body of work. He’s worked as a screenwriter and a freelance writer, including for “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” Wisher also noted that Downs has written a college textbook on acting.

406 BBQ's Smoked Brisket - Flathead Beacon

If you had asked Stephen Kina a year ago what he would be doing right now, running a barbecue food truck was probably not going to have been his answer. Running a successful pop-up barbecue restaurant would definitely have not been his answer. But in the spring of 2022, that is exactly where Kina finds himself running 406 BBQ, a successful food truck and now a soon-to-be pop-up restaurant in Columbia Falls.