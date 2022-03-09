Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Big 12 Tournament

The Rock Chalkboard

Big 12 Men's Championship Tournament Preview - Blue Wings Rising

This year's Big 12 Tournament, for a conference of ten teams, will include nine teams. Makes sense, right? Oklahoma State was hit with a postseason ban before the season started, so teams are only seeded 1-9, and instead of the usual two Wednesday night games, we'll only see one: West Virginia vs Kansas State (the 8 and 9 seeds).

Ten Jayhawks Honored as part of Big 12 All-Conference Teams - Blue Wings Rising

Fans of the Kansas Jayhawks are used to seeing the season end with a large list of KU men's players included in the postseason awards. This year is no exception, with six different players included on postseason teams.

Eraser Dust

Poland's proposal to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to US to give to Ukraine isn't 'tenable,' Pentagon says | CNN Politics

“The prospect of fighter jets ‘at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America’ departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” Kirby said.

Oil prices give up overnight gains after US bans import of Russian crude | Fox Business

U.S. crude rose more than 2% during overnight hours before giving back gains.

Chernobyl plant disconnected from power grid, operator says - The Washington Post

Ukrainian officials warned that the power cutoff at the closed nuclear plant could jeopardize the crucial cooling of nuclear fuel still stored there, but the U.N. nuclear watchdog downplayed the safety risk.

With Ukraine war, Europe's geopolitical map is moving again | AP News

And European Union leaders will confront them together head-on during what could become a bruising two-day summit at Versailles just outside Paris starting Thursday — forced into the assessment by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he amazingly signed an official request to become an EU member last week.

Florida Senate passes controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill despite protests - CBS News

The Florida Senate has passed the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, despite staunch criticism from Democratic lawmakers and LGBTQ+ advocates. The bill passed Florida's Republican-controlled Senate 22-17 Tuesday and will now make its way to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Phil Collins remains seated during Berlin concert months after revealing he can no longer play the drums

Last September, Collins appeared on the BBC Breakfast show where he discussed the 2021-2022 tour in which his son, Nicholas, was said to be taking over drumming duties. It was during his appearance that he revealed his drumming days are unfortunately behind him.

USPS reform: Senate passes sweeping bipartisan bill overhauling the US Postal Service | CNN Politics

The Postal Service Reform Act – which cleared the House last month by 342-92 – would require retired postal employees to enroll in Medicare when eligible, while dropping a previous mandate that forced the agency to cover its health care costs years in advance. Those two measures would save the USPS nearly $50 billion over the next decade, according to the House Oversight Committee. The legislation would also require the USPS to create an online dashboard with local and national delivery time data.

Guy Reffitt: Texas man guilty in first jury trial over US Capitol riot | The Independent

Texas man Guy Reffitt was found guilty on five felony charges including obstructing an official proceeding and bringing a gun onto the grounds of the US Capitol.

Kalispell man gets 100 years for killing wife | Daily Inter Lake

Family and friends of Amanda Hillious exhaled with relief Tuesday afternoon as her convicted killer and husband was handed the maximum sentence for deliberate homicide.

Lost in 1915, Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance found off coast of Antarctica

Now, 107 years later, the wooden vessel has been located and “it is virtually intact,” said Mensun Bound, the director of exploration at the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust which organized the expedition to find it.