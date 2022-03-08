Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing For Big 12 Tournament

The Rock Chalkboard

Everything KU football OC Andy Kotelnicki said after spring practice

Spring football is underway in Lawrence. Over the next few weeks, the Kansas football program will hold 15 practices to prepare to the 2022 football season. It's Lance Leipold and his staff's first spring practice in Lawrence, as Leipold was brought in following the conclusion of KU's 2021 spring. KU will hold its annual spring game on April 9, which will mark the end of KU's spring practice window.

College basketball AP Top 25 rankings updated entering 2021-22 season's conference tournaments

The AP Top 25 College Basketball poll has arrived, just in time for the top league's conference tournaments. Week 17 put a bow on the 2021-22 regular season, and Selection Sunday is just six sleeps away.

Eraser Dust

Ukraine live updates: Russia opens Sumy evacuation route; Shell oil

"The first stage of civilian evacuation from Sumy has just begun," the Ukraine communications agency tweeted Tuesday. "The Russian Defense Ministry has officially agreed to the humanitarian corridor in a letter to the Red Cross."

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian oil as soon as today

The White House and the Department of Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But the White House on Tuesday morning updated President Joe Biden’s schedule for the day to include an announcement of new U.S. actions intended to “hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

Oil prices: Biden turns to countries he once sought to avoid to find help shutting off Russia's oil money | CNN Politics

Biden administration officials traveled to Venezuela over the weekend for talks on potentially allowing the country to sell its oil on the international market, helping to replace Russian fuel. Biden may travel to Saudi Arabia as the US works to convince the kingdom to increase its production. And a looming nuclear deal could bring significant volumes of Iranian oil back to the market.

For people who never got COVID, what are the odds they never will? Here’s what experts say

As pandemic restrictions start to come down again, how likely are the 57% of people not...

Minneapolis Teachers Announce They Will Go on Strike - The New York Times

The union is asking for smaller class sizes and higher wages, while the school district says its budget is shrinking because of declining enrollment. After negotiations, St. Paul averted a strike.

1 climber dead, 1 critically injured after 2-day rescue mission on Mount Hood | KATU

The rescuers had struggled for hours in thigh-deep snow to get as far as they did. Seeing conditions were also bad, especially at night and in the dim moonlight. But at the end of the day, they were forced back because of the danger of avalanches, the sheriff’s office said.

Stolichnaya Vodka rebrands as 'Stoli,' trying to distance itself from Putin : NPR

The company that owns Stolichnaya vodka announced that it is officially adopting the drink's unofficial nickname and will now brand the vodka as Stoli.

New ImagineIF Director Touts Unconventional Path to Becoming Librarian - Flathead Beacon

One point of contention during the trustees meeting voting on the hire was Cummins’ lack of a master’s degree in library science (MLS), which is a requirement by the Montana State Library to be eligible for state funding. While Cummins says she hopes to earn her MLS, until she does ImagineIF will remain ineligible for around $35,000 in state funds each year.

Mountain Lions "Lethally Removed" From a Flathead Lake Island

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that three adult mountain lions were lethally removed from Flathead Lake's Wild Horse Island State Park. The action was taken in collaboration with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Queen Elizabeth May Never Live at Buckingham Palace Again | PEOPLE.com

The 95-year-old monarch, who has been based at Windsor Castle for two years since the start of the COVID pandemic, is not expected to return to the iconic London palace to live, The Sunday Times reported on March 6.