Notebook: Kansas Mauls Winning the Big 12

Kansas Jayhawks Player Ratings to the Theme of Winning - Blue Wings Rising

You won’t get the typical 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 star player ratings system that you’re used to. Nope, today we go back to a tradition that had to take a year off. Everything is a five star and the players are in order of their performance, so you’ll see the players who had the most impact higher on this list. So, here are the ratings for your regular season Big XII champs.

Ochai Agbaji named Big 12 POY as five other Jayhawks earn conference honors

Kansas basketball was well-represented in the annual Big 12 awards, which are voted on by the 10 head coaches. In total, KU had six players receive recognition in some way, the most of any program in the conference. All five of KU’s starters received some form of recognition.

Kansas Jayhawks Clinches Big 12 Title with Dramatic OT Win Over Texas - Blue Wings Rising

“Kansas doesn’t lose on senior day.”

This sentence – and a streak of 38 straight Senior Day wins – was put to the test against Texas. It was the Jayhawks’ fourth game in eight days, its national player of the year candidate didn’t make a field goal in regulation, and seemingly easy baskets were hard to come by.

Eraser Dust

Ukraine live updates: Proposed evacuation routes called unacceptable

Russia's military said it would cease fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities Monday – yet continued to pound residential areas of battered cities with rocket attacks.

Russia Pummels Ukrainian Civilian Targets Ahead of Talks - WSJ

LVIV, Ukraine—Russia pursued a pressure campaign in its invasion of Ukraine with nighttime strikes on civilian targets as the war entered its 12th day, while Kyiv’s military held fast along several fronts ahead of planned cease-fire talks.

Russia snubs UN court hearings in case brought by Ukraine | AP News

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine pleaded with the United Nations’ top court Monday to order Russia to halt its devastating invasion, saying Moscow is already committing widespread war crimes and “resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare” in its 12-day-old military onslaught.

Ukrainians are giving Americans two lessons about democracy we've forgotten - CNNPolitics

"Each passing day adds more stories that Ukrainians will tell not only in the dark days ahead, but in the decades and generations to come," the author and historian Yuval Noah Harari said in a recent essay. "This is the stuff nations are built from. In the long run, these stories count more than tanks."

The future of learning in Kalispell Public Schools | Daily Inter Lake

What does learning look like when it’s personalized for each student?

Does school have to be seven hours a day, five days a week; or can objectives be met at a different pace or schedule? Does learning have to take place within the walls of a classroom?

Should schools be separated by grade levels, or is there flexibility for accelerated learners? Who should drive learning — the student, teacher and student, teacher alone, or do textbooks and curriculum dictate it?

These are some of the questions Kalispell Public Schools will ask as it ventures on a yearslong process with the objective to transform “how school is done.”

Conservation study sights recreational boating on Flathead River | Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Valley conservation officials Monday will release a request for proposals to gauge how recreational boating impacts the increasingly crumbly riverbanks of the lower Flathead.

Brittney Griner's supporters call for her release after the US basketball star was detained in Russia | CNN

The seven-time Women’s National Basketball Association All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury basketball team was arrested in Russia after customs officials said they detected cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow, The New York Times reported.