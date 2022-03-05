Filed under: Big 12 Champs New, 12 comments By David AZ Mar 5, 2022, 7:30pm CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Big 12 Champs Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports I know, I know. I don't technically write for the site anymore. But everyone deserves a nice blue thread for this one. All hail your Big 12 overlords! More From Rock Chalk Talk The Weekend Mauling and Open Thread: 3.5.2022 The Daily Mauling: 3.4.2022 The Daily Mauling: 3.3.2022 The Daily Mauling: 3.2.2022 The Daily Mauling: 3.1.2022 The Daily Mauling: 2.28.2022 Loading comments...
Loading comments...