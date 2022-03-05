The Weekend Mauling and Open Thread: 3.5.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Texas Longhorns at Kansas Jayhawks: Game Predictions - Blue Wings Rising

Will the Jayhawks be able to pull out a big victory to seal another conference championship under Bill Self? Or will the Longhorns play spoiler and send the seniors home unhappy? Our crew gets together to tell you what we think you can expect to see tonight.

Kansas Jayhawks Player Ratings to the Theme of Back to Back - Blue Wings Rising

Kansas just played TCU in back to back games, an accomplishment that was once very rare but now, thanks to COVID postponements, is all the more likely. Today, we are doing a combo player ratings post based on performances in both games.

Kansas Jayhawks Spring Football Report: Days 3 - Blue Wings Rising

The excitement around the football team is building during the spring season as the Kansas Jayhawks continue their first full spring slate under Head Coach Lance Liepold. The Jayhawks had their third spring practice on Thursday, as they get closer to the Kansas Football Spring Preview held on April 9th inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

