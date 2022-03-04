Notebook: Kansas Mauls TCU

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas Jayhawks ride hot performances from Ochai Agbaji and Dajuan Harris to 72-68 win over TCU Horned Frogs - Blue Wings Rising

For what seemed like the 74th game this season, the Kansas Jayhawks got off to a hot start in the first half of the game against TCU Horned Frogs in Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday night. For the 73rd time, they gave that lead up before halftime.

A Bill Self comment sparked Dajuan Harris against TCU

“Coach called me something I didn't like,” Harris said. “I had to show him I wasn't that word he called me.”

While Harris wouldn’t share the word, it’s likely his performance in KU’s 72-68 win over TCU on Thursday proved whatever word Self used wrong.

Eraser Dust

Fire extinguished at Ukraine nuclear power plant, Europe's largest | Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine/KYIV, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian invasion forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in what Washington called a reckless assault that risked catastrophe, although a blaze in a training building was extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe.

Bipartisan calls for Russian oil ban meet resistance from White House - ABC News

The United States and other Western nations have imposed an unprecedented raft of sanctions on Russia, but they have created exceptions for the oil and gas sector -- from which the Russian government derives much of its income -- because of fears cutting off the supply would drive up energy prices around the world.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is baffling military analysts

One week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and military analysts are united on one front, at least: Russia’s invasion has not gone entirely to plan, looking disorganized, uncoordinated and sluggish to observers.

Fire extinguished at Ukraine nuclear power plant, Europe's largest | Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine/KYIV, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian invasion forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in what Washington called a reckless assault that risked catastrophe, although a blaze in a training building was extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe.

Teen testifies about ‘surreal’ experience tipping off FBI about his dad before Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — A teenager who tipped off the FBI about his father before the Jan. 6 riot and then gathered evidence after the attack on the U.S. Capitol testified Thursday that he was "nervous and paranoid" about his dad's demeanor when he decided to contact federal authorities.

Gene Simmons: ‘Liam Gallagher named his son after me’ | Louder

“I remember meeting Liam Gallagher once as he was checking in to a hotel in Pittsburg and I go over like, ‘Hey, I’m a big fan – I really love Wonderwall',” the God Of Thunder tells Metal Hammer’s Rich Hobson. 'We start talking and he’s like, ‘We love you too – I named one of my children after you.'”

Florida legislature passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks | CNN Politics

Florida joins West Virginia and Arizona as conservative-led states advancing a 15-week abortion ban bill this session as the US Supreme Court appears poised to uphold a similar Mississippi law that bars abortion after 15 weeks. The fate of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide, also hangs in the balance, and anti-abortion activists are hopeful that the court’s conservative majority will strike it down.

An Indiana teacher granted early retirement after slapping a student in the face charged with battery | CNN

In the video, teacher Michael Hosinski jogs down a hallway at the school, appearing to chase after a student and grabs the student by the backpack. Hosinski, 61, points his finger at the student and then hits the student in the face, knocking the student’s head into the wall.

Lindsey Graham hit with bipartisan blowback after calling on Russians to assassinate Putin: ‘Exceptionally bad idea’ - The Washington Post

Graham spokesman Kevin Bishop said the senator “also expressed he was okay with a coup to remove Putin.”

Ukraine invasion impacting families in small Montana town of Kila

KALISPELL — The Ukraine invasion continues to impact families across the world, even in the rural Montana town of Kila with a population of fewer than 500 people.

Scheme to Defraud Goguen Nets Whitefish Man 6 Years in Federal Prison - Flathead Beacon

In order to convince the wealthy Whitefish philanthropist Michael Goguen to fund bogus covert military operations across the globe, Matthew A. Marshall spun one elaborate deception after another while portraying himself as a high-ranking intelligence official on a hero’s crusade to quash terrorism, even going so far as to get a tattoo of the U.S. Marine Corps “Force Recon” insignia and send his unsuspecting victim a string of prayer beads he claimed to have removed from the body of a dead terrorist, a flourish engineered “to add color to his claimed CIA affiliation,” according to federal prosecutors.

Kanye West's death threats against Pete Davidson take a disturbing turn in new music video | Salon.com

On Wednesday, the rapper released a new music video for his single "Eazy," in which an animated version of Ye is seen kidnapping and decapitating a person who bears a resemblance to Davidson. In a separate scene, the Davidson lookalike is buried alive and sprinkled with rose seeds, which grow out of his head by the end of the macabre video.

Netflix launches its first interactive daily quiz show on April 1st | Engadget

Netflix's move into interactive shows is extending beyond the occasional single-episode project. The streaming firm is launching its first interactive daily quiz show, Trivia Quest, on April 1st (no, it's not an April Fools gag). The Trivia Crack-inspired series will present 24 multiple-choice questions around topics like art and science while weaving a narrative into the experience. You're meant to help the hero Willy save the people of Trivia Land from a villain bent on hoarding knowledge — contrived, maybe, but it's more than a pure competition.