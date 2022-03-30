Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Villanova

The Rock Chalkboard

Final Four 2022: What Villanova's Jay Wright said about Kansas, team without Justin Moore

"There are guys that come off the bench that will be given more minutes and opportunities (because of) him," Wright said. "We believe we can be a really good team without him. That said, we know how good Kansas is."

Notebook: Bill Self provides team updates ahead of KU's departure for New Orleans

Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media on Tuesday to break down the aftermath of KU’s Elite Eight win and look ahead to the upcoming trip prior to KU basketball’s departure for New Orleans. Here are a few notable topics covered by the KU head coach…

Mitch Lightfoot discusses emotions of playing in a second Final Four with KU

“I think everybody wishes they could play in the Final Four,” Lightfoot said. “It’s just an amazing opportunity that this team’s been able to make it happen.”

Eraser Dust

Russia Plays Down Peace-Talks Progress, Intensifies Attacks in Eastern Ukraine - WSJ

Moscow dampened hope that a breakthrough in the latest peace talks had been achieved and followed through on its advertised shift in war plans in Ukraine by redoubling its ground and air assaults in eastern portions of the country.

Collins to Back Jackson for Supreme Court, Giving Her a G.O.P. Vote - The New York Times

Senator Susan Collins, a centrist from Maine, said a second meeting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson alleviated her concerns. It is unclear if other Republicans will join her.

Teachers fear chilling effect of Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law : NPR

After all, Stephens says, teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity isn't part of the first-grade curriculum. But talking about families is part of her curriculum, and some of her students may have two moms or two dads.

"It makes me wonder," she says, "when I talk about families in my classroom, am I going to be violating this law because the children were having discussions about what their family looks like?"

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins talks friendship with Liam Gallagher in unearthed interview - Mirror Online

"So I texted Liam and said "I've bought one of your parkas for a $1,000". He said 'don't ever buy anything, I'll send it to you. It's my duty to make you Americans have a good sense of style and dress'.

US opens second COVID boosters to 50 and up, others at risk | AP News

Americans 50 and older can get a second COVID-19 booster if it’s been at least four months since their last vaccination, a chance at extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.

'Treachery'—Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Asking Vladimir Putin a Favor

Donald Trump has been widely criticized for calling on Vladimir Putin to release any information he has about Hunter Biden's alleged business dealings in Russia while the Russian president is carrying out attacks on Ukraine.

Couple holds ICU wedding at Kalispell Logan Health | KECI

"I don't know what I would've done if I didn't have him there. I would've just walked myself with his hat," said Carvey. "It just like broke me, and I was thinking in my head, ‘He has to get out of here, because he has to be there.’"

With the help of the Kalispell Logan Health staff, they moved the wedding up.

High Court Upholds Zoning Restrictions on Creston-area Bottling Plant - Flathead Beacon

Nearly four years after 70% of Flathead County voters approved a special zoning district to prohibit industrial operations in the agriculturally rich Creston area, the Montana Supreme Court upheld the citizen-initiated land-use decision while determining it precludes further development of a controversial water-bottling plant.

NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonauts land in Kazakhstan | CNN

In a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, Vande Hei and cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov undocked from the International Space Station at 3.21 a.m. ET Wednesday. They touched down after a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan at 7:28 a.m. ET.

Mitch Lightfoot discusses emotions of playing in a second Final Four with KU

“I think everybody wishes they could play in the Final Four,” Lightfoot said. “It’s just an amazing opportunity that this team’s been able to make it happen.”