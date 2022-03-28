Notebook: Kansas Advances to Final Four

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas Jayhawks Storm Past Miami 76-50 to Reach Final Four - Blue Wings Rising

Miami is the team named after a natural disaster, but it was Kansas delivering a devastating storm on its opponent on the way to New Orleans and the Final Four. The Jayhawks left no doubts of their fate after 30 minutes of play after a 76-50 win Sunday in Chicago.

Kansas Jayhawk Player Ratings to the Theme of Chicago Foods - Blue Wings Rising

Whew. Your heart rate was probably pretty elevated in that one, and what better way to test that muscle than with some deliciously fatty foods? With Kansas playing in Chicago, it was time to rate the players’ performances based on some iconic Chicago culinary specialties.

'Fabulous' David McCormack dominant in KU's win over Miami

CHICAGO — David McCormack flexed and took several long, aggressive strides along the sideline. It was the most emotion McCormack had shown in a long time, perhaps ever during his KU basketball career. But with a trip to the Final Four in the balance, McCormack did what he does best, he battled inside and turned a missed shot from a teammate into points for KU.

WATCH: Kansas returns to Allen Fieldhouse following Elite Eight win

Kansas is headed to New Orleans. The Jayhawks punched their ticket to the Final Four on Sunday with a 76-50 win over Miami in Chicago. Following the game, KU returned to Lawrence where lots of KU fans greeted them inside Allen Fieldhouse. Watch the video above to see more.

