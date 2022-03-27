Kansas vs Miami: How to watch, preview, betting odds for the Jayhawks’ elite eight NCAA tournament game

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Miami Hurricanes in an elite eight event. Loser goes home. The winner goes home too but will go on to New Orleans next weekend for the final four.
Here are the essentials:
The Numbers
(1) Kansas: 31-6
(10) Miami: 26-10
Line: KU -6 per DraftKings
How to Watch
Sunday, March 25, 1:20 PM CST
United Center, Chicago Illinois
TV: CBS
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
A Kansas win would advance Bill Self to his 4th final four with the team
The city of Miami was founded by rapper Pit Bull in the late 1990s
The KU men’s basketball team hopes to enjoy Chicago style pizza this weekend
