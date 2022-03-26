Notebook: Kansas Mauls Providence

The Rock Chalkboard

Inside Kansas' strong defensive showing in Sweet 16 win over Providence

Those were a few of the calls made by Kansas players as they communicated on defense during its 66-61 win over Providence. It was KU’s defense that allowed the Jayhawks to advance and the willingness of players to communicate played a role in KU limiting Providence’s offense to only 61 points.

Tipoff time, TV info announced for Kansas vs. Miami

CHICAGO — Kansas is 40 minutes away from making the Final Four. No. 1 seed KU basketball advanced in the NCAA Tournament on Friday with a 66-61 win over No. 4 seed Providence. Up next for KU is a matchup with No. 10 seed Miami, which defeated Iowa State, 70-56.

NCAA Tournament 2022: Bill Self reacts after Kansas' win over Providence in Sweet 16

The top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks held off a second-half rally to beat the No. 4 seed Providence Friars in a 66-61 slugfest in the Sweet 16 on Friday night at the United Center in Chicago. It was the 2,354th win in program history for Kansas, surpassing Kentucky for most in NCAA history.

Kansas Jayhawks Survive Cold Night to Defeat Providence Friars 66-61 - Blue Wings Rising

The first half of Kansas-Providence was a block party outside a brick warehouse. The second half was a bucket fight. And at the end, Kansas won 66-61 to keep the season alive and head to the Elite 8.

Eraser Dust

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50 | AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Biden meets with Ukrainian officials in Poland as he starts final day of high-stakes foreign trip | CNN Politics

President Joe Biden met Ukrainian officials in the Polish capital Warsaw Saturday as he enters the final day of a last-minute trip to Europe aimed at synchronizing how Western allies will address Russia’s aggression and reassure nations they have the support of the United States.

Samuel L. Jackson not banned from SNL, still blames Kenan Thompson | EW.com

"Kenan got me banned from Saturday Night Love," he told Jones of her former castmate on the sketch comedy show. "He didn't cut me off soon enough and I said the forbidden word on television," he explained of saying the F-word on live television during a 2012 episode. "He was supposed to cut me off!"

Glacier Raft Company Sells to Pursuit - Flathead Beacon

On March 24, Stoneman and his family officially passed the torch to new owners when the travel, lodging and hospitality company Pursuit announced the acquisition of Glacier Raft Company, signifying the end of an era but ushering in what Stoneman characterized as “the potential to really develop a first-class operation.” The sale includes the Glacier Outdoor Center, located a half-mile from the west entrance to Glacier National Park, on a 50-acre parcel overlooking the park and the Middle Fork Flathead River, where the family built 13 log cabins, a main lodge, retail store, and a wedding venue.

Montana teacher gets 10 years prison in sex coercion case | KECI

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to coerce a minor into sex at an academy for youths with behavioral and emotional issues.

Judge in Jerry Seinfeld case slashes lawyers' 'staggering' fee request | Reuters

Comic Jerry Seinfeld and his lawyers are entitled to about $29,000 out of nearly $1 million in fees they requested for fighting off a copyright lawsuit over Seinfeld's hit Netflix show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," a federal judge in Manhattan court said Friday.

Manchin says he will vote for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson | CNN Politics

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced on Friday that he plans to vote for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, a move that all but guarantees she will be confirmed.

Putin lifts conservative media talking points to bemoan ‘cancel culture’ - The Washington Post

J.K. Rowling warned him to keep her out of it.

Affordable housing complex nears groundbreaking | Daily Inter Lake

Developer GMD Development is getting close to breaking ground on Junegrass Place, a deed-restricted affordable housing project slated for Kalispell’s North Meridian Road.

Kalispell's Samaritan House set to hosts annual fundraiser

KALISPELL — Cowboy Up - A benefit event for the Samaritan House in Kalispell is hoping for a big turnout as the fundraiser is once again held in-person on April 9.

'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Completes Teeth Reconstruction

Shaun Weiss, famous for playing Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" franchise, is smiling like an all-star ... because he's got a permanent fix for all his lost and decayed teeth.

