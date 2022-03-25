Notebook: Kansas Set for Providence

The Rock Chalkboard

The Historic Impact and Implications of this Kansas Jayhawks NCAA Tournament Run - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks are one of 16 teams still dancing this March, and while Saturday’s grind-it-out victory over Creighton was still just one step in a greater goal, it — and what may not lie ahead — had both short-term and big-picture historical implications.

How Kansas and Providence’s similarities could impact Friday’s Sweet 16 contest

“They play four-around-one,” Self said. “They’ve got four guys in the game at almost all times that can stretch it… I see some similarities in their team and our team.”

Kansas basketball: Bill Self shares key to beating Providence, reflects on leaving Illinois for Jayhawks

Kansas goes head-to-head with 4-seed Providence in Chicago on Friday night, with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. The winner of this game between the Jayhawks and Friars has a favorable path to the Final Four too, as the winner is guaranteed to face a double-digit seed in the Elite Eight. While Kansas is heavy favorites in the game and has most of the country on its side, Providence will be no pushover.

Eraser Dust

Ukraine updates: Biden visits Poland as region struggles with refugees

President Joe Biden is traveling to Poland on Friday for a briefing on the humanitarian crisis sparked by the month-old war in Ukraine and to possibly meet with Ukrainian refugees displaced by the conflict.

US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy | AP News

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and European Union on Friday announced a new partnership to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russian energy, a step top officials characterized as the start of a years-long initiative to further isolate Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

Ginni Thomas Pressed Trump’s Chief of Staff to Overturn 2020 Vote, Texts Show - The New York Times

The messages between Ms. Thomas and Mark Meadows are the first evidence that she directly advised the White House in efforts to reverse the election results.

Jackson faces growing GOP opposition on Supreme Court | TheHill

“I think the read out from the members who have been in the hearing room for those of us who haven’t been in the hearing room is that she’s not changing minds,” said Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican senator.

Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry convicted for lying to FBI

The nine-term Nebraska Republican Congressman was found guilty of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts, along with two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

14-year-old dies after falling from ride at ICON Park

ICON Park's Free Fall is the world's tallest free-standing drop tower, and the ride reaches about 75 miles per hour. It is not clear at what point the boy fell from the ride.

Nonprofit founder honored by Bigfork chamber | Daily Inter Lake

The chamber gives out the Little Red Hen award every year to celebrate an individual who is dedicated to enhancing the community by volunteering their time and energy to serving the public good. Rose has done just that since moving to Bigfork 14 years ago.

KALICO Invites Community to Lend a Hand in New Community Art Project - Flathead Beacon

Called spacers, Wang said the clay shapes she was making will have a 2-inch diameter and be fitted on a metal pole. The spacers will go between larger elements of the sculpture that will stand up to a foot in height. When all the components are combined, the columnar sculptures will be anywhere from 4 feet to 7 feet tall. Depending on participation, there will be three or four completed sculptures.

March Madness: Gonzaga Falls Short Again as the Favorite - The New York Times

Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed in the men’s tournament, will not return to the championship game after a loss to No. 4-seeded Arkansas. Arizona also lost, leaving Kansas as the only remaining No. 1 seed.

Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal cancer

Albert Khoury, a 54-year-old non-smoker, underwent a seven-hour surgery to receive his new lungs at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago on September 25, 2021.

Paralyzed Man Speaks First Words with Brain Implant, 'I Want a Beer'

In a testament to the power of science, and beer -- researchers in Switzerland outfitted a 36-year-old ALS patient with a chip in his brain, which allows him to spell out sentences one letter at a time, and he used it to order up a cold one.

