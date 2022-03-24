Notebook: Kansas Mauls Arriving in Chicago

The Rock Chalkboard

WATCH: Bill Self speaks upon KU basketball's arrival in Chicago

KU’s most recent game at United Center came in 2017-18. KU defeated Kentucky 65-61 to start a season that ended in a run to the Final Four. KU last played in Chicago in the NCAA Tournament during the 2006-07 season. Kansas was a No. 1 seed that season and the first weekend of the tournament was played in Chicago. KU blew out No. 16 seed Niagra before defeating No. 8 seed Kentucky 88-76 to advance to the Sweet 16.

Bill Self hopes Kansas fans will 'hustle' for NCAA Tournament tickets in Chicago

"First of all, it's great for me personally," Self said on Tuesday. "I've had a chance to play there a few times when I was in Champaign. I love the United Center. And because we used to play games there every year and played the NCAA tournament there. We played in the tournament there in '07. We like it there."

Notebook: Bill Self shares an Ed Cooley story, talks practice schedule and Sweet 16

CHICAGO — Kansas basketball will end its three-year absence from the Sweet 16 on Friday night when it takes on Providence. The No. 1 seed Jayhawks are set to play in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018 season. No. 4 seed Providence is playing in the second weekend for the first time since the 1996-97 season. This is Providence’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since the 2017-18 season, too.

Kansas Jayhawks Spring Football Report: Wide Receivers - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks returned from spring break and hit the practice field again. Afterwards, wide receivers coach Terrance Samuel took to the podium to discuss his new role and the current competitive state at practice. Also taking the podium was red-shirt sophomore Lawrence Arnold and junior Luke Grimm.

Eraser Dust

Live updates: Latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine

NATO is expected to commit to “major increases” in troop numbers along its eastern flank, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg telling CNBC ahead of the summit that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made “a big mistake.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing: 5 takeaways from Wednesday | CNN Politics

Though there were plenty of lines of contentious questioning from Republicans on Tuesday, some GOP committee members took an even more aggressive approach on Wednesday, repeatedly interrupting Jackson, dismissing her attempts to answer their questions and squabbling with Democrats about whether they were being fair to the nominee.

N.Korea tests largest ICBM, White House condemns return to long-range launches | Reuters

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - North Korea conducted what is thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test ever on Thursday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, marking a dramatic end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range testing.

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies | CNN Politics

Albright was a central figure in President Bill Clinton’s administration, first serving as US ambassador to the United Nations before becoming the nation’s top diplomat in his second term. She championed the expansion of NATO, pushed for the alliance to intervene in the Balkans to stop genocide and ethnic cleansing, sought to reduce the spread of nuclear weapons, and championed human rights and democracy across the globe.

Idaho Governor Calls Abortion Law ‘Unwise’ but Signs It Anyway - The New York Times

The law, modeled after one in Texas, bans abortions after about six weeks and allows some people — including relatives of rapists — to sue abortion providers.

Kalispell schools examine future of learning | Daily Inter Lake

“The first theme was academics,” he said. A lot of specific focus on academics — personalized, competency-based, flexible and individualized learning. The next theme was student behavior. Things like tenacity and grit. Parents and administrators want to see we’re doing a good job of developing different traits.”

Gypsy Theatre Guild presents ‘Cockeyed’ — A romantic comedy | Daily Inter Lake

The Gypsy Theatre Guild presents a live on-stage presentation of the romantic comedy “Cockeyed” written by William Missouri Downs and directed by JeAnna Wisher. The play will be presented on April 1, 2 and 3 and April 8, 9 and 10 at the Gathering Place in the Gateway Community Center.

Baby goats provide special therapy at Kalispell's Brendan House

KALISPELL — It was a fun-filled afternoon at Logan Health’s Brendan House in Kalispell as five baby goats stopped by for a special therapy session.