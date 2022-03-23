Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Providence

The Rock Chalkboard

NCAA Tournament 2022: Sweet 16 teams' odds to win national championship, per KenPom

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament has come and gone, and the list of remaining teams in the field has been trimmed from 68 at its start all the way down to 16. In just a few short days, we will know which teams are headed to the Final Four — and have a real shot at a national championship — and which ones will be watching the Final Four from their couches. That starts in the Sweet 16 this weekend.

Bill Self, Christian Braun say Ochai Agbaji has remained humble as he collects postseason accolades

Ochai Agbaji has racked up the postseason accolades through the first three weeks of March. Agbaji was named a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award on Tuesday, joining the likes of Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Keegan Murray (Iowa) and Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) for the award which will be announced on Sunday, April 3 ahead of the National Championship game

Gatorade National POY award left KU signee Gradey Dick 'speechless'

Kansas basketball signee Gradey Dick has been named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. With GEICO nationals still to come later this month, Dick is averaging 18.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3-point range per MaxPreps. He also led the NIBC in scoring at 17.5 points per contest over 10 conference games.

Eraser Dust

Ukraine seeks to retake territory; Biden goes to Europe: Live updates

Ukraine's military, staggered in the early days of the war by the brutal fury of Russia's invasion, has gained footing and begun the arduous task of taking back territory overrun by Russia's initial onslaught.

Disney Music Has Turned Their Classic Songs Into Lo-Fi Hip-Hop Covers

Disney Music has entered chill mode. The company has released an lo-fi hip-hop instrumental album Disney Lofi Minnie: Focus, turning some of their nostalgic works like Toy Story’s “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” and Frozen 2’s “Into the Unknown” into ambient covers. The album was released on Friday, quietly going viral with 10 tracks at a runtime of just 24 minutes.

Utah lawmakers to meet Friday to override Gov. Cox’s veto on bill to ban transgender girls in female school sports

Utah legislative leaders on Tuesday announced their plan to meet this Friday for an override session minutes after Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed a bill that would prevent transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identities.

Law Roundup: Town crier tries to wake up Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

A man walking on Meridian was leading his own parade when he was reportedly seen waving a ski pole in the air and yelling at cars.

Montana nonprofit to teach coding to girls in Native communities

Code Girls United, an organization based in Kalispell that brings free after-school computer coding and programming to girls, earlier this month was awarded a $50,000 state contract for a tribal computer coding pilot project.

BuzzFeed shareholders have urged CEO Jonah Peretti to shut down the ENTIRE news operation | Daily Mail Online

The newsroom, which reportedly loses Buzzfeed about $10million a year, is offering voluntary buyouts, while some top editors are leaving, CNBC reports. Several key shareholders have told founder and CEO Jonah Peretti to shut down the entire news operation.

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson posts dunk video amid ongoing rehab for foot

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has tried to keep a low profile on social media while rehabbing a fractured right foot that has kept him out the entire 2021-22 season.

Brain implants allow fully paralysed man to communicate | Health News | Al Jazeera

A fully paralysed man suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can now communicate with his family after receiving microchip implants in his brain.

