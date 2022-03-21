Notebook: Kansas Mauls Creighton

The Rock Chalkboard

Remy Martin the 'player of the game' as KU advances to Sweet 16

FORT WORTH, Tex. — Remy Martin beat Trey Alexander off the dribble with an explosive first step, one that Martin likely wouldn’t have been able to do this time last month. The guard drove left before faking a spin to his right. Before Alexander could even react to Martin’s fake spin he was already fading away into a jump shot. Martin’s attempt hit the back of the iron and went through the net with force.

NCAA Tournament 2022: Bill Self believes Sweet 16-bound Kansas has 'another gear'

FORT WORTH, Texas — Mere hours after more than 13,300 fans witnessed Big 12 power and defending national champion Baylor fall victim to No. 8 seed North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, everyone at Dickies Arena was wondering if another No. 1 seed from the Big 12 Conference was on the brink of an early March Madness exit when Kansas found itself struggling to put away No. 9 seed Creighton.

Remy Martin's First Half, Ochai Agbaji's Second, Push Kansas Jayhawks into the Sweet 16 - Blue Wings Rising

It's often said that the three-point shot is the great equalizer in the spot of basketball. If you needed proof, the Kansas win over Creighton in the second round of the NCAA tournament had plenty of it for you.

Ochai Agbaji excels late-game after poor first half to push Kansas past Creighton

Despite his shooting struggles, Agbaji was still focused on the task at hand – keeping KU’s season alive. Jalen Wilson had just lost the ball and Creighton and KU were battling for it. Agbaji dove on the loose ball and secured it, giving KU a chance to score with six seconds on the shot clock. Remy Martin was forced into a tough shot and missed, but Agbaji was there again with a second-effort rebound, putting the ball back up and in.

Eraser Dust

Daylight savings change faces trouble in House | TheHill

Legislation to make daylight saving time permanent passed the Senate last week, but the House is not ready to be a rubber stamp, spelling potential trouble ahead for its passage in the lower chamber.

Family sees restaurant as golden opportunity | Daily Inter Lake

Stephanie Costa said the family was inspired by PLONK, a wine bar with locations in Missoula and Bozeman.

“We just really liked the feel of it,” she said. “There really wasn’t anything like that in Kalispell.”

Kanye West banned from performing at Grammys due to ‘concerning online behaviour’ | The Independent

Kanye West has reportedly been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his “concerning online behaviour”.

Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors | Reuters

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - A China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China on a domestic flight on Monday following a sudden descent from cruising altitude.

Confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson - CNNPolitics

(CNN)Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, as Democrats aim to confirm the first Black woman justice and many Republicans search for a unified message to oppose her.

Clarence Thomas hospitalized with 'flu-like symptoms' - POLITICO

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized since Friday “after experiencing flu-like symptoms,” according to a statement from the Supreme Court on Sunday evening.

Cost of charging EV vs. gas prices

The first chart, using nationwide figures, provides a baseline. The others use data specific to Boston and San Francisco, two markets where EVs are popular — and where electricity tends to be more expensive than the national average.

NCAA Tournament 2022: Kansas coach Bill Self 'relieved' after win over Creighton

Kansas is headed to its first Sweet 16 since 2018, the last time the Jayhawks reached the Final Four. And Kansas had to survive a game effort from Creighton to get there, pulling away late for a 79-72 victory.

