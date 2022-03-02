TCU Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

Liam Gallagher's sons Lennon and Gene drink beer on red carpet at The Batman preview in London | Daily Mail Online

With former Oasis star Liam nowhere in sight, the pair were keen to cast a beady eye on the latest brooding addition to the popular franchise, despite many reviewers branding it a total disappointment.

Why Bill Self called KU's loss to TCU 'bothersome' and 'disappointing'

"Tonight is more bothersome to me because we had everything to play for,” Self said. “But [TCU] did too. And it looked like, to me, they were the quicker more aggressive team tonight, hands down. And we both had equal things to play for. So that was probably what was the most disappointing to me. I can handle getting beat. We're not talented enough that we were going to run a table. I can handle that. I struggle with when you need to sub when a guy plays 30 seconds because he doesn't go after the ball. I just find that you know pretty inexcusable and hopefully that won't happen again.”

Kansas Jayhawks lose on the Road to TCU Horned Frogs 74-64 - Blue Wings Rising

Fresh off a tough loss to Baylor on Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks were looking to bounce back against the TCU Horned Frogs. Unfortunately, TCU was prepared for KU and defeated the Jayhawks, 74-64. After another tough loss, the Jayhawks have now dropped to second place, half a game behind the Baylor Bears

Eraser Dust

State of the Union: 5 takeaways from President Biden's speech | CNN Politics

Confronting a war in Europe at the same moment he works to improve his political prospects, Biden sought to rally a divided and weary country behind a revamped domestic agenda and his attempt to isolate and punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks | AP News

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.

Sorry, But These Popular Bands Are Overrated And Overhyped - BleacherBreaker

From the clumsy rock bands of the 70s to the tacky pop music of the 21st century, here are some of the most overrated bands.

China will not join sanctions against Russia, banking regulator says

“Everyone is watching recent military conflict, or war, between Russia and Ukraine,” Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said at a press conference in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation. “China’s position has been stated clearly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Our international policies are consistent.”

Suspect sought following attempted Bigfork bank robbery

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the incident took place at Glacier Bank in Bigfork at approximately 3 p.m.

'We are hoping to see her fired or put on leave': Reaction to Suring superintendent charged with 6 counts of false imprisonment

“The State concludes that Kelly Casper lacked legal authority to confine the students in a small restroom located off the nurses office located in the Suring School Public School complex,” Burke said in a news release. “The facts and surrounding circumstances leads the State to conclude that the children involved did not consent to being confined.”

Casper was searching the students to find vaping devices.

Wife is ‘devastated’ when husband pushes to make her little sister their surrogate the ‘traditional’ way: ‘Rethink [your] marriage’

She explains in the post, “My husband and I have been struggling with infertility. We’ve tried some options, and right now, we’re looking into surrogacy. My sister agreed to do it, but my husband said he looked at how much time and money IVF would take and slowly started hinting that we take the traditional way.

“I was too shocked to even say anything, but he acted like what he said was not even that big of a deal. He explained that it’s just a quick way for us to have a baby and spare the money and time to use later.