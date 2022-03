After days of speculating, the madness is finally here. Will KU move on or become another Virginia with a first round loss.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(1) Kansas: 28-6

(16) Texas Southern: 19-12

Line: KU -21.5 per DraftKings

How to Watch

Thursday, March 17, 9 PM CST

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth Texas

TV: TruTV

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

Kansas has never lost its first round game as a #1 seed

This is KU’s 32nd consecutive NCAA tournament appearance