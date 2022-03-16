Notebook: Kansas Finds Out Their First Round Matchup

The Rock Chalkboard

2022 NCAA Tournament: Texas Southern talks matchup with Kansas

"It's certainly better," Jones said. "It's certainly better than situations we played in last year and not as many fans at the game, just family and people coming in, a situation where, on the initial game that we played, it was better obviously when we played Michigan because they brought a little bit more fan reaction into the arena.

2022 NCAA Tournament: Texas Southern moves on to play Kansas with First Four win

Kansas and Texas Southern will play 30 minutes following the San Diego State-Creighton game Thursday night on truTV. The Aztecs and Bluejays are scheduled to start at 6:27 p.m. CT. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Kansas and Texas Southern on Saturday.

'It's time to show it': Jalen Wilson, Bill Self discuss KU's mindset as a No. 1 seed

Kansas basketball is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time under Bill Self. The Jayhawks earned a top seed in the 2022 tournament thanks to a 25-6 (14-4 Big 12) regular season and a Big 12 Tournament title run over this past weekend that included two blowout wins and a win over Texas Tech. Now, KU will embark on a tournament run in the Midwest region.

2022 NCAA Tournament Bracket Preview: East Region - Blue Wings Rising

Whatever the reason, we have scoured the brackets, looked at the numbers and come up with the top things you need to account for when evaluating each region of the NCAA Tournament. Up first, the East Regional:

Eraser Dust

Watch Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses U.S. Congress

"It's one of the highest honors of any Congress to welcome remarks by foreign heads of state, but it is nearly unheard of, unheard of in modern times that we hear from a leader fighting for his life, fighting for his country's survival, and fighting to preserve the idea of democracy, something Americans cherish," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.

How much can — and will — China help Russia as its economy crumbles?

“I think that our partnership with China will still allow us to maintain the cooperation that we have achieved, and not only maintain, but also increase it in an environment where Western markets are closing,” Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Sunday.

The US Tried Permanent Daylight Saving Time in the '70s. People Hated It | Washingtonian (DC)

The change would benefit Americans in the long run, predicted Steve Grossman of the Department of Transportation. Yes, accidents in the morning darkness may become more common, he said, but longer daylight hours could mean eliminating the hazards of evening commutes: “stress, anxiety, and many drivers have had a couple of drinks,” as he told the Post. Outside the capital, others vowed defiance: Robert Yost, the mayor of St. Francis, Kansas said his town’s council “felt it was time to put our foot down and stop this monkey business.”

Oil suffers 'spectacular' collapse, enters bear market just 5 days after settling at nearly 14-year highs - MarketWatch

May Brent crude BRN00, 1.64% BRNK22, 1.70% lost $6.99, or 6.5%, to settle at $99.91 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. That’s down 22% from the March 8 settlement of $127.98, which was the highest finish since July 22, 2008.

Idaho lawmakers pass 6-week abortion ban styled after Texas law - ABC News

The bill is the first in the country to be modeled after the recent law passed in Texas that bans abortions after six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant.

Notre Dame Cathedral Workers in Paris Discover Ancient Tomb While Setting Up Scaffolding

Workers racing against a tight deadline to reopen the devastated cathedral of Notre Dame by Easter 2024—after it was nearly destroyed in a fire sparked by an electrical short three years ago—were shocked to find an ancient graveyard that included a “completely preserved, human-shaped sarcophagus made of lead” in the spot they were trying to set scaffolding.

Kalispell Man Loses 100 lbs, to Appear on American Ninja Warrior

Eric says he spent twenty years trying different diets and health fads without success. But with hard work and serious dedication over a two-year span, Eric lost 100 lbs and lowered his blood pressure by 70 points. He started by changing his diet and eventually added in the exercise. Fast forward to now and he's started a business called Health ReLaunch, he's working as a health coach, and his company helps people achieve their own health goals.

Supply chain issues delay construction of new Columbia Falls school

COLUMBIA FALLS — Construction of the new Glacier Gateway Elementary school in Columbia Falls has hit a snag due to nationwide supply chain issues.

US Fed set to raise interest rates for first time since 2018 amid soaring inflation | US economy | The Guardian

The Fed has a dual mandate – to maximize employment and keep prices under control. The job market and the wider economy have made an impressive recovery from the lows of the pandemic, thanks in part to Fed rate cuts and a massive stimulus program, but prices have increased by 7.9% in the year through February – the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.