Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing For First Round

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self shares how Kansas will approach facing a First Four team

Of all the No. 1 seeds in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Kansas basketball will face the lowest-ranked No. 16 seed. But there’s a tradeoff, as KU won’t know its exact opponent until Tuesday night. Gonzaga and Baylor, for example, already know their opponent in the opening round. KU will face the winner of Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

March Madness 2022: Kansas' Ochai Agbaji lists defensive intensity as difference-maker for Jayhawks

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Ochai Agbaji is one of the hottest players in the nation as the Kansas Jayhawks prepare for a March Madness run at the national championship. To capture a No. 1 seed, the Jayhawks were flawless in the Big 12 Tournament, which Agbaji believes was beneficial to Kansas for more reasons than just seeding.

Notebook: Bill Self talks NCAA Tournament first weekend, Mitch Lightfoot and more

"I think it's human to look at the entire bracket," Self said. "But the bottom line is, I'm looking at three teams. The winner of the game Tuesday, San Diego State and Creighton. And then next week, we'll go on to another tuning tournament. That's how I look at it. And if you ever get into the tournament, you're going be playing somebody good. No matter what."

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule: March Madness bracket, locations, dates, tip times, how to watch

The action gets underway Tuesday night with a pair of First Four matchups from Dayton, and culminates nearly two weeks later with the Final Four at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Gonzaga Bulldogs headline the West Region as the No. 1 overall seed in the 68-team field, while the other top seeds include the Arizona Wildcats in the South Region, Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest Region and the defending-champion Baylor Bears in the East Region.

Eraser Dust

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shootings of 5 homeless men in New York City and DC - CNN

The attacks took place between March 3 and 12 and left two men dead, the New York Police Department and Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said in a joint statement.

Ukraine crisis: China wants to avoid U.S. sanctions over Russia's war

His comments are seen as one of Beijing’s most explicit statements yet on the unprecedented barrage of international sanctions imposed against Russia’s corporate and financial system. The measures came in response to the Kremlin’s full-scale offensive of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

John Oliver rips Ticketmaster and live music costs: ‘One of the most hated companies on earth’ | John Oliver | The Guardian

The average price for a popular concert has more than tripled since the mid-90s, vastly outpacing inflation, and that’s before the resale market. As the biggest player in the ticket market, Ticketmaster claims that “they strive to put fans first, and that the people we care most about are the fans,” Oliver explained. “And yet, as anyone who has ever bought from them knows, that’s generally not the feeling you get when you’re dealing with them.”

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv facing dangerous moment, mayor says - BBC News

Experts said helicopter or plane would be out of the question. The car journey from the Polish border to Kyiv is over seven hours, and also fraught with danger.

Dolly Parton removes herself from Rock Hall consideration

"I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she said in the statement. "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll record at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do."

Schumer's Senate shocker: Bills are passing (seriously) - POLITICO

Senators passed an anti-lynching law after literally 200 failed attempts, gave sexual misconduct claims firmer legal footing and approved sweeping postal reform. That’s on top of $14 billion for Ukraine as well as a long-awaited reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act as part of a massive spending bill, not to mention last year’s huge bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Manchin to oppose Biden Fed pick over climate stances | TheHill

In a Monday statement, Manchin said he opposes Biden's nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to serve as the Fed's vice chair of supervision because of his "concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs."

India court upholds state hijab ban in schools, could set national precedent | Reuters

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - An Indian court upheld on Tuesday a ban on wearing of the hijab in classrooms in the southern state of Karnataka, a ruling that could set a precedent for the rest of the country which has a big Muslim minority.

Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates this week, despite Ukraine volatility | Fox Business

The U.S. central bank is almost certain to raise its benchmark federal funds rate by at least a quarter of a percentage point at the end of its two-day policy-setting meeting on Wednesday. Investors will also be closely watching new projections showing how fast Fed officials believe they need to raise rates this year to prevent soaring inflation from becoming entrenched.

Kanye West: Kim K. is changing my kids' schedules 'last minute'

“The boyfriend been trying to play with me since SNL skits. I was called a stalker by random has beens. There’s multiple attempts to gas light me SKETE called this ‘legally single’ person my wife,” West continued, acknowledging a text exchange with Davidson, 28, that became public this weekend.

Wrestling legend, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63

Hall, nicknamed "The Bad Guy," made his biggest mark in wrestling as a founding member of the group that would go on to be called the New World Order (nWo). He left the then-WWF in 1996, where he was known as "Razor Ramon," to sign as a free agent with WCW. It was a major contract that ignited a series of lucrative free-agent signings going back and forth between WWF and WCW, during one of the hottest periods in pro wrestling.

Twitter ditches its tabbed timeline mere days after rolling it out | Engadget

Just days after introducing a feature that made an algorithmically-generated feed the default for iOS users, Twitter is changing things back to the way they were before. “We heard you,” the company said. “Some of you always want to see latest tweets first. We’ve switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options.”