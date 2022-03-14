Notebook: Kansas Nabs #1 Seed

The Rock Chalkboard

The Kansas men’s basketball team was one of four programs to receive a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, bringing the Jayhawks’ total to 15 1 seeds all-time and nine in 18 tournaments under head coach Bill Self.

The Jayhawks were rolling, up 19-4 in the Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinal matchup, when Huggins’ first technical foul followed that of one of his players. Then, moments later as the situation continued, Huggins received the consequential second. And as Kansas coach Bill Self recounted postgame what occurred, and what it led to, he expressed disappointment that Huggins wasn’t there to coach the entire game.

KU fans might as well cheer for Texas A&M Corpus Christi in Tuesday’s play-in game — it’s the weaker of the two teams in that one — but the Jayhawks drawing Texas Southern would be just fine too. The Tigers rank 188th nationally in KenPom, which is toward the bottom for 16 seeds, and ShotQuality’s underlying numbers like them a lot less while ranking them 316th nationally. In short: KU will be a heavy favorite in Round 1 with little risk of a 1-16 upset.

Anyway, I was recently looking at a thread of baseball cards on Twitter for some reason, and suddenly remembered Donruss Diamond Kings. As an avid collector of baseball cards in the late 1980s and early 1990s, I got excited each year to see who Donruss decided to grace with Diamond King status. Although I have no idea the criteria, I just really liked the aesthetic of these cards as they commissioned some artist to do paintings of the players. Anyway, I searched far and wide (a 15 minute google image search did the trick) and found some absolute gems in there. Here are your ratings to these 1980s and 1990s pieces of nostalgia.

For those tuning in to the March Madness Selection Show, there was never any doubt that the Kansas Jayhawks were going to be selected as one of the top teams. The question that fans wanted answered was which region Kansas was going to be placed in, and which teams they could potentially face on the way to the Final Four.

It seems like every year, no matter the overall level of talent on the Kansas Jayhawks football team, one player makes the jump from Lawrence to the NFL. The exciting part about the Kansas football program is watching the players who represent the Jayhawks grow in their time here. We watch those players learn, mature, and develop into men through the game of football. Many of those players have hopes and dreams of playing at an elite level after college. When their playing career at Kansas ends, decisions are made for their future. Some recent players that successfully made that move include Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., Dorance Armstrong, Ben Heeney, Steven Sims, and Hakeem Adeniji. Fast forward to 2022, and the player most likely to be able to continue pursuing his dreams of playing in the NFL is Kyron Johnson.

Whoever coined the phrase "Defense Wins Championships" obviously never envisioned the possibility of this Big 12 Championship game. Of course, those who followed the Big 12 all year probably didn't either. For a league that prided itself on numerous fantastic defenses all season, it was really hard to find any shred of defensive excellence in the T-Mobile center on Saturday.

U.S., G7 allies may strip Russia of 'most favored nation' status | Reuters

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The United States, together with the Group of Seven nations and the European Union, will move on Friday to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status over its invasion of Ukraine, multiple people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Russia has requested military and economic assistance from China, US officials say - CNNPolitics

Washington, DC (CNN)Russia has asked China for military support, including drones, as well as economic assistance for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to conversations CNN had with two US officials.

Pregnant woman, baby in Ukraine die after Russian bombing of maternity hospital - The Washington Post

After Russia bombed the Mariupol maternity hospital, the gripping picture encapsulated the toll on civilians of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump calls on supporters to 'lay down their very lives' to defend US against Critical Race Theory

"The fate of any nation ultimately depends upon the willingness of its citizens to lay down, and they must do this, lay down their very lives to defend their country," Trump said on Saturday night, appearing to suggest that Americans should die for the cause.

Little Rock filmmaker Brent Renaud first American journalist killed in Ukraine war

He was the first journalist on assignment from an American news organization to be killed while reporting on the war in Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

Renaud lived in Little Rock and New York.

Man sustains gunshot injuries after incident in southwest Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

Officers believe the incident was not a random act and that the suspect and victim knew each other, according to the release.

Policy Differences on Display at Library Board Retreat - Flathead Beacon

Adams has stated for months he wants to remove all ALA language from ImagineIF policy, saying trustees are supposed to be apolitical, and therefore being aligned with an organization that takes “leftist” political stances is not in the library’s best interest. Adams referenced ALA’s stance following the Civil Rights Movement and statements regarding intellectual freedom, LGBT issues, homelessness and poverty as inherently political regardless of the subject matter, and aligning with such an organization was seen by some as adopting the same stances, adding that the library has been accused of having a “liberal bias.”

Tom Brady reverses retirement decision, says he'll play at least another season

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," tweeted Brady, 44. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

