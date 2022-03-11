Notebook: Kansas Mauls WVU

The Rock Chalkboard

Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship Primer - Blue Wings Rising

The Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship started last night and the quarterfinals are set. Oklahoma State eliminated Texas Tech with a 73-58 victory in the first game, and then West Virginia raced out to a quick lead and never looked back in beating TCU 68-48.

Game Primer: How to Watch, Key Players and Important Information for Kansas Jayhawks vs Oklahoma Sooners - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks enter the Big 12 Women's Championship Tournament as the 5th seed and play in the first game of the day on Friday. Their foe is the 4th seeded Oklahoma Sooners, the same team that they beat on Saturday in Norman to close out the regular season.

Ochai Agbaji leads Kansas Jayhawks to dominant 87-63 win over West Virginia Mountaineers - Blue Wings Rising

As Bob Huggins was escorted off the court midway through the first half after receiving two quick technical fouls and being ejected, he muttered "we have no chance." Boy, was he right.

Eraser Dust

Twitter removes Russian embassy tweets over Mariupol hospital bombing, victim | TheHill

Twitter removed multiple tweets posted by the Russian Embassy in London about the bombing of a children's hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, and one of its victims, saying the tweets “were in violation of the Twitter Rules.”

Inside the quiet US diplomacy to ramp down tensions with Saudis, UAE -- and ramp up oil production | CNN Politics

On Wednesday, the UAE’s ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, told CNN exclusively that the country wants to increase oil production and will encourage OPEC to ramp up its supply. The comments came after weeks of public messaging from OPEC that the cartel would not be raising its production and triggered the largest single-day decline in oil prices in almost two years.

Prosecutors to Drop Murder Charge in Fatal Shooting After Right-Wing Rally in Denver - The New York Times

The district attorney’s office said it was not able to overcome Matthew Dolloff’s claim that he had acted in “self-defense or defense of others” when he shot Lee John Keltner in 2020.

Why are gas prices so high - and when might they come down? - CBS News

But as the global economy recovered from the pandemic, OPEC was slow to ramp up production, De Haan said. "We're nearing pre-COVID levels for consumption, but production is still lagging. OPEC didn't start increasing production until July 2021. They were already too late — they were severely behind the curve."

An Art Installation Approaches Its Ending, and a New Artist Talk Series Begins - Flathead Beacon

March marks the final month for artist Mary Mattingly’s Limnal Lacrimosa installation at the old Kalispell Malting and Brewing Company building, where visitors first entering the dimly lit space are confronted with a grouping of vessels positioned to catch dripping rain water and snow melt that is pumped and cycled from floor to ceiling.

Kalispell's ImagineIF library discusses book collection | KECI

“As a taxpayer-funded organization, you have a responsibility to those taxpayers as well as the elected officials for your community, just individual community members transparency is very important,” said Cummins.

Grimes Says Elon Musk 'Lives at Times Below the Poverty Line'

"Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line," Grimes said, per Vanity Fair. "To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there's no security, and I'm eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?"

Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space as sanctions threaten peace aboard International Space Station - ABC7 New York

HOUSTON -- For the past 24 years, the U.S. and Russia have worked together to construct and maintain the International Space Station, where research has led to some of the most important discoveries of the 21st century.

Why Bootleg ‘Simpsons’ Bars Are All Over Latin America - Eater

On the outskirts of Cuenca, Ecuador, bar hoppers might accidentally wander from the Andes right into Los Simpson. On one side of the road, Springfield is spelled out, Hollywood sign-style, above illustrations of Chief Wiggum arresting Bart, Kearney, and Dolph for vandalism. Across the way, the facade of Springfield Elementary School towers over two squat buildings (the full extent of this tiny DIY TV town): “Krosty Burger” and La Taberna de Mou. In the latter, fans are greeted at the bar by a life-size Moe Szyslak cutout, who extends the phone Bart often prank calls in the series. There’s a to-scale Love Tester machine, themed art covering the walls, and barrels of Duff beer, which is also available by can or on tap.

Ochai Agbaji leads Kansas Jayhawks to dominant 87-63 win over West Virginia Mountaineers - Blue Wings Rising

As Bob Huggins was escorted off the court midway through the first half after receiving two quick technical fouls and being ejected, he muttered "we have no chance." Boy, was he right.

Video of the Day