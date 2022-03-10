Notebook: Kansas to Face WVU in Big 12 Tournament

The Rock Chalkboard

Big 12 Conference Championship Predictions - Blue Wings Rising

All year long, the Big 12 Conference proved itself to be the most difficult conference in the country. Upsets happened weekly, the conference routinely rated out as the best on average, and there truly was no easy game.

Kansas Jayhawks Spring Football Report: Day 4-5 - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks continued their spring practice on Tuesday, March 8th. The focus of the post-practice press conferences was on the defensive side of the football. Defensive coordinator Brian Borland took to the podium and talked about the importance of spring practice, highlighting the value of players understanding the fundamentals, "Spring is really valuable for us because we didn't get that last year. It's going to help us so much more going into the fall because we'll be going through a lot of things again like anything else. The more you do something, the more comfortable that you feel."

Eraser Dust

After Mariupol children's hospital bombing, WHO highlights pattern of Russian strikes on medical facilities | CNN

The searing image was taken following what Mariupol city officials said was a Russian airstrike on the hospital Wednesday that injured 17 people, including children, women and doctors. “Three died, among them one child, a girl,” the city council said Thursday.

Ukraine updates: Kamala Harris recommits US to NATO treaty in Poland

"This is a moment that requires severe and swift consequences for Russian aggression against Ukraine," Harris said during a joint news conference in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda. "What is at stake, this very moment, are some of the guiding principles around the NATO alliance."

Russian economy in 'shock' from unprecedented economic war - Kremlin | Reuters

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia's economy was experiencing a shock and that measures were being taken to soften the impact of what it described as an "absolutely unprecedented" economic war being waged against Moscow.

House passes sweeping $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill | TheHill

The House passed a sweeping $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package on Wednesday night to fund the government, hours after lawmakers scrapped billions in funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic amid resistance from Democrats upset about plans to yank already allocated relief from states.

'The Simpsons': 13 Jokes That Sailed Over Our Heads | Cracked.com

With Ivy League writers like Conan O’Brien, there’s no question that some jokes made us go, “Wait… what?” And it’s not just the brainiacs like Martin Prince or Lisa, plenty of Springfielders get in on the smart jokes.

Whether we were a bit too young to get them at the time, or they were just downright confusing, these 13 jokes from The Simpsons sailed so very high over our heads.

Judge orders Walmart to rehire worker with Down syndrome

A federal judge has ordered Walmart to immediately rehire a woman with Down syndrome and give her more than $50,000 in back pay after she prevailed in a disability discrimination lawsuit related to her firing from a Wisconsin store.

Noel Gallagher thinks rock has become too middle class for their to be another Oasis | Daily Mail Online

He said: 'Where are the 14-year-olds in bands now? Working class kids can't afford to do it now, because guitars are expensive, there's no rehearsal rooms. They've all been turned into wine bars and flats.' (ed note - says the guys who is selling a $4,000 guitar)

Oil bounces as tight supply gives high floor to prices | Reuters

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices bounced on Thursday from a sharp drop in the previous session after the United Arab Emirates backtracked on statements saying that OPEC and its allies might increase output to help to plug the gap in exports from Russia.

Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Has the Cleverest Take on Puberty - The Atlantic

But overlook Turning Red at your peril. It’s the best thing Pixar’s produced in recent memory and perhaps the studio’s most emotionally nuanced and thematically clever film since Inside Out. Much like that movie, it’s concerned with the inner life of a teenage girl—still an atypical protagonist for Pixar—but unlike that movie, it doesn’t burrow into an extensive fantasy world in order to understand her feelings. Instead, director Domee Shi’s tale stays focused on the 13-year-old Chinese Canadian student Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), who discovers a family secret while wrestling with a very relatable series of teenage concerns: her evolving relationship with her stern mother, the dynamics among her school friends, and the confusing body horror of puberty.