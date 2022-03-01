Notebook: Kansas To Face TCU

The Rock Chalkboard

Jalen Wilson, Bill Self explain the key to a successful back-to-back against TCU

Kansas basketball is set to face TCU in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Thursday of this week as the programs nears the finish line of its Big 12 campaign. The scheduling of the two games is due to the postponement of the matchup in Lawrence due to COVID issues within the TCU program back in late December. The game in Allen Fieldhouse was initially scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 but was moved to March 3. KU’s game at TCU on Tuesday is the initially scheduled date.

KU basketball at TCU: Preview and how to watch

No. 6 Kansas basketball (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) will look to get back to winning ways on Tuesday with a game against TCU (18-9, 7-8) on the road. KU will be looking to bounce back from a 80-70 loss to Baylor and inch closer to the Big 12 title. KU is 107-15 following a loss in the Bill Self era. TCU, on the other hand, is coming off an upset win over Texas Tech at home.

Kansas Jayhawks Player Ratings to the Theme of Doughnuts - Blue Wings Rising

The game in Waco was completely unsatisfactory. I was pumped for Kansas to take it to the Bears (for longer than the first ten minutes!) and it just didn't come off. But you know what are satisfying? Doughnuts. They are delicious and I love them, so let’s rate the players to the various different types of doughnuts you can have. Hey, it’s better than thinking about the last 30 minutes of game time in that one.

Eraser Dust

Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv as Kharkiv, Ukraine cities face intense shelling

Ukraine's embattled leader accused Russia of war crimes and "state terrorism" Tuesday after a fresh blast struck the heart of the country's second-largest city, fueling fears civilians would face the brunt of an intensifying assault.

Facebook and TikTok block Russian state media in Europe : NPR

"We have received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media. Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time," said Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Facebook parent Meta.

California will no longer require masks in most indoor settings starting Tuesday | KTLA

California officials announced that face masks will no longer be required indoors starting Tuesday, as the state shifts to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus.

Poll: Ahead of State of the Union, 61% of Americans say Biden hasn’t kept most of his promises

The survey of 1,532 U.S. adults, which was conducted online from Feb. 24 to 27, found that just 41 percent of them now approve of how Biden is handling his job — a number that has hovered between 38 and 42 percent since December — while a majority (53 percent) disapprove.

Slash thinks this is the heaviest riff of all time: 'Not one band that I can think of has a riff that is as heavy" | Guitar World

“But, you know, I also love the Sabbath Bloody Sabbath record,” Slash added. “I mean, really all those records. But the first one and the Sabbath Bloody Sabbath record probably had the biggest impact on me.

“And the title track, that breakdown towards the end of the song. There's just nothing that's ever come out that's heavier than that. Not one band that I can think of has a riff that is as heavy as Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.”

Kalispell library board releases letter addressing staff concerns | KECI

The letter comes after numerous director resignations, tensions with library staff, book challenges and policy changes.

The board says in the letter, "We recognize that this has been an incredibly stressful time for you. There has been a lot of change and uncertainty. As a board, we have been having difficult conversations and making decisions that challenge the status quo, and that is a source of stress as you navigate these changes."

Logan Health reports data breach

KALISPELL — Logan Health Medical Center has informed patients that they were involved in a “highly sophisticated criminal attack” on their information technology systems on November 22, 2021.

Ukraine war: FIFA and UEFA ban Russia from competitions after IOC call to suspend athletes | Euronews

Russia has been banned from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and other football competitions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Ja Morant breaks own Memphis Grizzlies record with 52 points, dazzles crowd with highlight plays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl, knocked down a buzzer-beater without touching the ground and then broke his own franchise record for points in a regular-season game just two days after setting it.

Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' | Reuters

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A group of researchers is proposing that Tyrannosaurus, the most famous of all dinosaurs and the ultimate apex predator, actually includes three species and not just the single T. rex, based on thighbone and tooth variations among dozens of its fossils.

