Notebook: Texas Mauls Kansas

The Story of Runs: A Key Statistic for the Kansas Jayhawks at the Texas Longhorns - Blue Wings Rising

It's a familiar frustration for Kansas fans: a long stretch of play where it seems like the Jayhawks are just unable to score. It's happened in nearly every conference game this season. Let's review, along with the final result and how Kansas achieved it:

Kansas Jayhawks Maul Last 5 Minutes, Defeat TCU Horned Frogs 75-60 - Blue Wings Rising

TCU started out hot in the first quarter, going 6-8 on FGs in the first 6 minutes of the game. However, the Jayhawks were able to weather the storm thanks to tough defense and forcing turnovers, and took the lead on a Holly Kersgieter three-pointer with 2 minutes to go in the first quarter.

Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' loss at Texas

"Well, we were trying to get the ball to David. I just drew something up and it obviously wasn't very good to get the ball to David. We knew they'd overplay [Ochai Agbaji] and [Dajuan Harris] saw a crease and drove it back the other direction, which he's made plenty of those shots. And the ball just slipped out of his hand. We shouldn't have been in that position but obviously, we didn't execute very good coming out of that timeout. So that's on me."

Four observations from KU basketball’s 79-76 road loss to Texas

KU had a chance to create some distance in the Big 12 race with a win, but now its loss moves them to 8-2 in the Big 12, just a game above Baylor and Texas Tech in the loss column (7-3). The loss also makes KU 3-2 over a tough stretch of games against five ranked opponents. Jalen Wilson led the way for KU with 18 points. Three other Jayhawks – David McCormack (16 points), Christian Braun (13 points) and Ochai Agbaji (11 points) – joined Wilson in double figures.

Supreme Court sides with GOP in Alabama election map case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court put on hold a lower court ruling that Alabama must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power. The high court order boosts Republican chances to hold six of the state’s seven seats in the House of Representatives.

After meeting with Putin, Macron says the 'risk of destabilization is increasing'

"Right now the tension is increasing and the risk of destabilization is increasing," Macron said. "Neither Russia, nor the Europeans, want chaos or instability, when nations have already suffered from the [COVID-19] epidemic. So we need to agree on concrete measures." Macron added that he doesn't "believe in spontaneous miracles. There is lots of tensions, nervousness."

Top White House scientist resigns, admits he 'caused hurt'

The top science adviser to the White House, Eric Lander, resigned on Monday, telling President Joe Biden in his letter of resignation that he had been "demeaning" to subordinates.

National Archives retrieves boxes of presidential records from Mar-a-Lago - ABC News

The chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said Monday it was "too early" to know if the probe has been impacted by the discovery that Donald Trump took boxes of presidential records with him when he left the White House last year.

Retired pope asks pardon for abuse, but admits no wrongdoing | AP News

ROME (AP) — Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked forgiveness Tuesday for any “grievous faults” in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases, but denied any personal or specific wrongdoing after an independent report criticized his actions in four cases while he was archbishop of Munich, Germany.

Chimpanzees apply 'medicine' to each others' wounds in a possible show of empathy - CNN

This behavior of one animal applying medication to the wounds of another has never been observed before, and it may be a sign of helpful tendencies in chimpanzees similar to empathy in humans, according to a new study.

Estate of Longtime Whitefish Residents Behind Hospital Nonprofit’s Largest Gift Ever - Flathead Beacon

The gift came from the estate of longtime Whitefish residents Jake and Connie Heckathorn, both of whom passed away in recent years. The couple had met while attending law school together and arrived in Whitefish in 1954. Jake Heckathorn would go on to offer legal guidance and support to what was then North Valley Hospital over the course of decades during which he was also involved with the board of directors, and served as co-chair on the capital campaign for the construction of the new hospital in 2007. Connie Heckathorn was also an involved community member who spent time on the school and library boards. The couple lived into their 90s. Jake Heckathorn died in December 2019, and Connie died in March 2021.

RRSpin - RR woman gets 30 months for preparing false income tax return

A Roanoke Rapids woman was sentenced today to 30 months in prison, a one-year term of supervised release, and $818,650 in restitution, for aiding and assisting the preparation and presentation of a false federal income tax return — Form 1040.

