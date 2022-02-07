Notebook: KU Men Maul Baylor, KU Women Maul TCU

The Rock Chalkboard

Ratings of Kansas Jayhawks Performances Against the Baylor Bears to the Theme of Classic Board Games - Blue Wings Rising

Let me preface this list with the fact that I left off some absolute great games. Bangers like Yahtzee, Uno, and Boggle are some of my all-time favorites. You also won’t see too many children’s games like Candyland and Chutes and Ladders, but don’t worry, we left a classic kid’s game for the bottom of the stack. There’s no way I could add all the games that exist so surely one or more of your faves or least faves didn’t make the cut. Anyway, on to the ratings. Oh, and after that great performance, every player got a high rating, so that's a good sign.

Game Primer: How to Watch, Key Players and Important Information for TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas Jayhawks - Blue Wings Rising

It's been a fantastic season for Brandon Schneider's Kansas Jayhawks, who are currently 2.5 games back from Iowa State and Oklahoma in the Big 12 conference race.

Quick Analysis: Three Key Takeaways From Baylor Bears at Kansas Jayhawks - Blue Wings Rising

There are many words that come to mind when trying to describe Saturday's win for the Kansas Jayhawks over the Baylor Bears. "Shellacking", "Beatdown", and "Demolition" all come to mind, just off the top of my head.

Kansas Jayhawks Return Home, Maul Baylor Bears 83-59 - Blue Wings Rising

If you haven’t heard since last Saturday, Kansas has not lost back-to-back games in Allen Fieldhouse since 1989. That streak is going to continue a bit longer. After getting beat down by Kentucky last week, the Jayhawks ran No. 8 Baylor out of the historic gym, winning 83-59.

Eraser Dust

Liam Gallagher “stacked it” while playing VR ‘The Simpsons’ game

Talking about playing on his Oculus Quest 2, Gallagher said: “I’m in The Simpsons thing, you’re in The Simpsons shop selling people food and stuff and all of a sudden, I’ve got right into it and there’s a counter and I’ve lent on the counter to have a little chat with a dude, and I’ve stacked it. Nearly smashed my face in again on the island. (His 18-year-old son) Gene’s grabbed me. I’ve ended up in the fridge.”

Liam Gallagher, 49, swears by jasmine tea and avoids drinking dairy due to his 'old age' | Daily Mail Online

The singer, 49, allegedly told how he steers clear from dairy products, has ditched smoking and can't run anymore because his hips are 'mashed up', as he nears his 50th birthday in September.

Joe Biden meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as resolve on Ukraine is tested - CNNPolitics

(CNN)As the standoff between Russia and the West enters a potentially decisive phase, President Joe Biden meets Monday at the White House with Germany's new chancellor, whose willingness to confront Moscow alongside the United States has been called into question.

After two years of closed borders, Australia welcomes the world back | Reuters

SYDNEY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia said on Monday it will reopen its borders to vaccinated travellers this month, ending two years of misery for the tourism sector, reviving migration and injecting billions of dollars into the world No. 13 economy.

Rock band to release 1,000-track album of 30-second songs to protest Spotify

A rock band from St Albans have announced plans to release a 1,000-track album of 30-second songs in protest at Spotify‘s royalty rates.

Billie Eilish Stops Concert to Give Fan Inhaler, Shades Travis Scott

Luckily, Billie actually had one on hand ... and instructed the stage crew to get it to her ASAP. While the fan was being attended to, Billie settled down the crowd, told them to take a deep breath and step back -- at the same time, noting she wants to take care of her own ... something she's made sure to do in past concerts of hers as well, dating back years.

FairBridge Inn up for council decision | Daily Inter Lake

As part of the renovation, however, approximately 100 current guests of the extended-stay portion of the hotel will be displaced. Current residents and concerned citizens spoke to the City Council on Jan. 18 imploring it to help the hotel guests, but the Council felt “helpless” to intervene, in the words of Council member Sandra Carlson.

Frontier and Spirit to merge creating fifth-largest airline in U.S. in $6.6 billion deal

The merger gives Denver-based Frontier Airlines a 51.5% controlling stake in the combined airline. Spirit investors will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each share they own, giving Spirit shareholders an implied value of $25.83 per share, which is a 19% premium over the value of Spirit shares at the end of last week, the companies said.

Kim Kardashian trolled by cruel Kanye West fans after mom of four congratulates sister Kylie Jenner on baby boy

One troll said: "You can comment but Ye can't even get a text back. Something ain't right here."

Another troll wrote: "Let Ye see his kids."

A third troll mentioned: "Answer Kanye."

A fourth person added: "Free him out of the Klu Kardashian Klan."

A nasty critic chimed in: "You don’t belong here!"

What Relief Will the IRS Give Taxpayers This Filing Season?

The filing season recently began, and with it the public pleas intensified for the IRS to change, at least temporarily, its notice, collection, and penalty procedures. The agency recently conceded a bit by halting some automatic notices, but what it might do about penalties is still an open question. Balancing the burdens shifted to taxpayers because of the agency’s backlog of unprocessed returns against the IRS’s need to keep the system running is a challenge.