Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing For Baylor

The Depth of The Big 12 Conference is Pure Insanity - Blue Wings Rising

In fact, as shown in the table below, the Big 12 has ALWAYS had at least 50% of the conference in the top 40 of the final KenPom rankings in those seasons. In all but two of those years, 70% or more were in the top 50. Four times EVERY team was in the top 100, and four other times only ONE team was outside the top 100.

Lance Leipold shuffles coaching staff with addition of Jim Panagos

"When we made some of our biggest improvements at [Buffalo], was when we had two defensive line coaches," Leipold explained. "And having Taiwo coach the defensive ends, which he's experienced doing. And then bringing in Jim to coach our defensive tackles was something I felt was going to be a great opportunity for us. And through that process, knowing that we'd have great alignment, within our defensive staff room and this would benefit our players."

Bits o Chalk

Hear Liam Gallagher, Dave Grohl Team Up for 'Everything's Electric' - Rolling Stone

Liam Gallagher has tapped Dave Grohl for a moody new single, “Everything’s Electric.” The track was co-written by Grohl, who plays drums on the song, and produced by Greg Kurstin.

Noel Gallagher rumoured to play first solo set at Glastonbury 2022 - Radio X

The 54-year-old rocker is "pencilled in" to play the Pyramid Stage with High Flying Birds on Saturday, June 25, as the warm-up for the yet-to-be-announced headliner.

Liam Gallagher releases new single Everything's Electric: "80% of the new album is... - Radio X

He told Chris Moyles on Radio X this morning: "Some of it's odd, man. 80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like Everything's Electric."

Oasis' Noel Gallagher Felt Harry Styles' 'Sign of the Times' Couldn't Live Up to Prince's Songs

During a 2017 interview with Absolute Radio, Gallagher criticized musicians from his generation. “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos,” Gallagher opined. “They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”

Eraser Dust

Putin and Xi call for halt to NATO expansion, Kremlin says, in show of unity at Olympics - CNN

Beijing (CNN)Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a call for NATO to halt further expansion during a meeting on the sidelines of the Beijing Olympics on Friday, according to a joint statement released by the Kremlin.

Tense moments in Situation Room as Biden oversaw raid on ISIS leader that was months in the making - CNNPolitics

(CNN)President Joe Biden watched in real time Wednesday as US commandos landed in Syria to raid a three-story home, surrounded by olive trees, where the top leader of ISIS was living with his wife and members of his family.

Over 300,000 people without power amid massive winter storm - CBS News

More than 304,000 people were without power Thursday evening as a massive winter storm lashes the central U.S. with heavy snow, ice and freezing cold rain, according to the national database PowerOutage.us. The weather also accounted for more than 5,000 flight cancellations and 2,400 delays on Thursday, FlightAware reports.

Boris Johnson Rocked by Further Resignation Day After Losing Four Key Aides

Elena Narozanski, a member of the Downing Street policy unit, has resigned, according to Conservative Home's Paul Goodman. She was Johnson's special adviser on women and equalities, Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and extremism.

Samaritan House Offers Shelter for FairBridge Inn’s Long-Term Guests - Flathead Beacon

Officials at the Samaritan House announced on Wednesday that they will immediately be offering shelter space and other resources for individuals and families who will lose their long-term housing at the FairBridge Inn, Suites and Outlaw Convention Center following its sale.

ImagineIf library foundation director explains resignation | Daily Inter Lake

“I took this job because of the exemplary job the library was doing and the inspiring and positive impact it was having on the community,” she said. “But this past year has been a tough one. The library was at the tip of the spear and now it’s struggling to maintain any level of service.”

