Notebook: Kansas Looks Ahead to Baylor

Welcome to Blue Wings Rising, your brand new home for the Kansas Jayhawks here on Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation Network.

How Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Responds to Losses: Do Blowouts Predict Postseason Success? - Blue Wings Rising

Bringing the conversation around to Kansas basketball, the Jayhawks’ stock is low right now after the beat down Kentucky handed on Saturday. Only time will tell whether this is an outlier or an omen of more to come. And looking at past years’ results doesn’t necessarily have a clear indication on predicting the future. But there are some trends that at best can add context to the performance and at worst is fodder for us to talk about.

Player Ratings to the Theme of Child Actors in 1980s Sitcoms - Blue Wings Rising

Just in case you're new to these player ratings (or just need a refresher on how they work), here's how the evaluation process happens. First, I choose a subject and rank things according to my preferences. Your preferences will no doubt vary, but that's part of the fun. Then I assign a player to each star rating based on performance, but please note that not all games and not all ratings are equal. It's not completely stats based, but of course stats play a large role in how a player stacks up to others in a particular game.

Introducing The Rock Chalk Podcast - Blue Wings Rising

To help fill that void, I've decided to turn the Rock Chalk Podcast into a daily show as part of transitioning it to the site. This will allow me to provide frequent enough coverage to devote time to all the Kansas programs, while still hitting all the major topics that you want to hear about.

