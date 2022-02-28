Notebook: Baylor Mauls Kansas Twice

The Rock Chalkboard

March Madness bracketology: CBS Sports updates projection as regular season nears close

To call Feb. 26 a wild day for college basketball would be an understatement. Historic is a more appropriate label. Each of the top six teams in the AP Top 25 Poll all lost. For the first time since the poll began, seven teams ranked inside the top 10 lost on the same day — No. 9 Texas Tech fell to unranked TCU.

Kansas Jayhawks Fall on the Road to Baylor Bears 80-70 - Blue Wings Rising

College basketball is so fun to watch, and games can sway quickly when a team gets on a run. The Kansas Jayhawks were clicking on all cylinders from the opening tip-off, but that fire would smolder as KU fell to the Baylor Bears, 80-70.

Chatzileonti's career high 21 not enough for Jayhawks in loss to Bears - Blue Wings Rising

A career-high 21 points from sophomore Ioanna Chatzileonti and a blistering 11 points in the 4th quarter for Zakiyah Franklin wasn't enough for the Kansas Jayhawks as they fell 85-77 to the Baylor Bears in Waco today. Baylor's NaLyssa Smith matched Chatzileonti's performance with her own career-high 33 points and 16 rebound. Ja'Mee Asberry was 4-5 from 3-point range, finishing with 19 points.

Eraser Dust

Kyiv and Moscow Hold Talks as Ukrainian Troops Repel Russian Attacks - WSJ

KYIV, Ukraine—A delegation led by Ukraine’s defense minister began cease-fire talks on Monday with Russian officials at the Ukrainian border with Belarus, as Ukrainian forces repelled a series of Russian attacks on the capital, Kyiv, and Russian troops shelled a residential neighborhood of the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Climate Change's Effects Outpacing Ability to Adapt, I.P.C.C. Warns - The New York Times

Countries aren’t doing nearly enough to protect against the disasters to come as the planet keeps heating up, a major new scientific report concludes.

States want to boycott Russian vodka. Here's why that won't work | CNN Business

These moves are largely symbolic — and may even miss their intended target — as very few brands imported to the United States still produce the liquor in Russia.

Dave Grohl calls Liam Gallagher "one of the last remaining rock stars"

“Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam,” he said of the collaboration. “It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a juke box and just turning it up with that guy. It’s fucking great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a fucking rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.”

Supreme Court to hear a case that could limit the EPA's power to fight climate change : NPR

But the court, in an unusually muscular assertion of power, agreed to review the now-revoked plan. It is no secret why. To one degree or another, the court's six-justice conservative supermajority has been itching to limit the power of regulatory agencies, and potentially even the power of Congress.

Growth in store for Kalispell boutique | Daily Inter Lake

Over the past six years, the operation has grown far beyond Gehrt’s expectations. Last March, Gehrt moved into a spacious warehouse on U.S. 93 South, and in the fall, she introduced in-person shopping at the location.

At-home mushroom cultivation workshop part of Free the Seeds event | Daily Inter Lake

“Our first kids were mushrooms. We took them where we went on vacation, we constantly made sure they were growing; that they had their humidifier. They had a special place where they stayed — we didn’t have a nursery or extra bedroom, we had a mushroom room,” Jennifer said.

Asteroid That Killed off Dinosaurs Likely Hit in Spring

Scientists said recently that fish fossils in the U.S. state of North Dakota are providing a deeper understanding of one of the worst days in the history of life on Earth.

Astronomers Reveal Incredible Map of 4.4 Million Galaxies

To produce the map, scientists deployed state-of-the-art data processing algorithms on high-performance computers all over Europe to process 3,500 hours of observations that occupy 8 petabytes of disk space — the equivalent to roughly 20,000 laptops.

The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever

A patient’s unexpected death during a study has given us the first recording of a dying human brain. Scientists managed to capture the unique event while monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old-epilepsy patient. During the study, the patient experienced a heart attack and died while still being monitored. It’s a unique situation and one that has given us a new glimpse into how the brain reacts at the time of death.