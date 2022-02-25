Notebook: Kansas Continues to Prepare for Baylor

The Rock Chalkboard

Tearful conversations, ‘hauling ass’ and Damian Lillard: How Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji became an All-American – The Athletic

Agbaji flirted with the NBA, but the pre-draft process opened up his game and took it to a whole new level.

Kansas' Jalen Wilson is Shining During Big 12 Play - Blue Wings Rising

Jalen Wilson probably wishes he could have a mulligan for the start of the year. Wilson was suspended for Kansas’ exhibition game and first three regular-season games after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Kansas basketball set for challenging, hectic finish to Big 12 play

“I think it’s a challenge, no question, but it’s also the finish line too,” Self said of the upcoming stretch. “I don’t think it’ll have any impact on the first game and on Tuesday we’re both playing. Then we play the same team on Thursday that we play on Tuesday… The question will be, I think, the fatigue on the last game. And the last game, usually when you can see the finish line, you can drum up enough adrenaline and energy to go ahead and complete it.”

David McCormack 'reaggravated' foot injury vs. KSU, Bill Self says rest could be an option

"He aggravated it at the very beginning of the game,” Self said. “I wasn't very happy with him to start, he wasn't moving well at all. And then the more you watched him, he ran very awkwardly. He doesn't always have the smoothest run but certainly it was more awkward the other night. So we think he's fine."

Eraser Dust

CDC to loosen coronavirus mask guidelines as soon as Friday - The Washington Post

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon loosen its mask guidelines by weighing metrics such as hospital capacity and coronavirus admissions, rather than simply looking at case counts, so more people can feel comfortable going maskless in indoor public spaces, according to two senior administration officials and two people familiar with the plans.

Supreme Court nominee: Biden to reveal his choice on Friday | CNN Politics

He informed his choice in a call on Thursday evening, another person familiar with the process said, extending the offer on the eve of the announcement. He is placing calls to the two remaining finalists on Friday morning.

Ukrainian Officials Report Missile Attacks in Kyiv - The New York Times

Ukraine’s president denounced Russia in a televised address: “They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. It is a lie. They do not distinguish in which areas to operate.”

What is SWIFT? Why Biden is waiting on key Russian sanction | AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.

Lemmy’s golden rule of drinking is wisdom to live by | Louder

“There’s a fine line between a heavy drinker and an alcoholic,” Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister once told us, and he was a man who knew about these things. “Just like there’s a fine line between fishing and standing on the bank looking like an arsehole. The line is whether the fuck you know what you’re doing when you drink ’cos if you don’t know what you’re doing, you just become a terrible boring drunk. Whereas, if you know when to stop, you become an amazing, anecdotal man of the world. Which is better than being the guy having a shit in the bath tub.”

Podcast: The Rippling Effects of Flathead's High Housing Costs - Flathead Beacon

For years, residents of the Flathead Valley have seen rising housing and rental prices as the area becomes more popular, a trend that was only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and work-from-home movement, which saw record growth in the area.

Ukraine Invasion Isn't Putin's Fault, It's Biden's Fault: CPAC Attendees

ORLANDO, Florida — Numerous Republicans watching Russia's invasion of Ukraine from the safety of sunny Florida blamed the new war on one man: President Joe Biden.

Sally Kellerman, M*A*S*H’s original ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan, dies aged 84 | Movies | The Guardian

Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film M*A*S*H, has died. Kellerman died of heart failure at her home Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, her manager and publicist Alan Eichler said. She was 84.

Poll of the Day