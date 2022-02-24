Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Baylor

The Rock Chalkboard

College basketball's Stock Risers: The players who have boomed in 2021-22

Every college basketball player entered the 2021-22 season with the hope that they could potentially be the next big thing. But that doesn't happen for everybody. The boom of the NCAA transfer portal has overtaken college basketball. Players are looking for the best fit so they can show their full arsenal to NBA talent evaluators. A few big names out of the transfer portal have erupted and their stock is booming like the next Bitcoin. But way more of the biggest offseason names have yet to make their mark.

Game Primer: How to Watch, Key Players and Important Information for Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas Jayhawks - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to keep their regular season conference title hopes alive when they host the Iowa State Cyclones Wednesday night in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas Jayhawks Player Ratings to the Theme of Bands Reuniting - Blue Wings Rising

The Jayhawks absolutely exploded on offense in their 102-83 rout of in-state “rivals” Kansas State. So today, you don’t get any kind of game specific theme, you just get a music related theme, a popular favorite in these parts. Today, we rate the players against bands that have reunited, and there is a caveat: the band couldn’t just do one or two reunion shows and call that a reunion, Led Zeppelin style. Nope, it has to be a full fledged reunion or tour. On to the ratings.

Rankings for NCAA Women's Basketball are broken - Blue Wings Rising

Top 25 Rankings. One of the most hotly debated topics in the sports world, they spawn countless arguments, lead random people to insult various media members, and generate so many accusations of individual bias that it's almost comical. No matter how much people try to tell you they don't matter, it's clear that a large portion of sports consumers consider them to be very important.

Hall of Fame Material: Bill Self has 'perfect DNA for the job,' per Roger Morningstar | KUsports.com

“If I owned an NFL team, I would consider hiring Bill Self as my head coach,” he said from a booth at Morningstar’s New York Pizza. “The head football coach is not responsible for every play. He’s responsible for feel. Bill’s the greatest manager of it I’ve ever seen. You put all the football guys around him and he can make the other stuff happen.”

