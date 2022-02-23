Notebook: Kansas Mauls K-State

The Rock Chalkboard

Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's win over Kansas State

Kansas basketball scored the second-most points ever in a Sunflower Showdown in its 102-83 win over Kansas State on Tuesday. The highest point total came in 2002 when KU scored 103 points. Both teams traded blows early in the game but KU quickly took control. KU posted 53 points in the first half, tying its season-high. The Jayhawks finished the game shooting 64.1 percent from the field, which was also a season-high. On the other end, K-State shot 47.1 percent from the field and the Wildcats made 11 3s.

Kansas was 'cooking' with its fast-paced offense vs. K-State

Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris didn’t waste any time once the ball fell through their own basket. Harris sprinted up the court after receiving the inbound pass from Wilson and dribbled the ball once. On the other side of the floor, Ochai Agbaji cut to the basket. Harris, who had only bounced the ball only once but was already one step over half-court, floated an alley-oop pass to Agbaji. The senior finished at the rim with a flashy layup, sealing two points for Kansas before Kansas State's defense even got set.

Kansas Jayhawks' Offense Goes Off in 102-83 Win Over K-State - Blue Wings Rising

No comeback was needed tonight. That’s because the Kansas Jayhawks’ offense went into juggernaut mode on its way to a 102-83 victory over Kansas State on Tuesday. Part of it was that K-State’s defense was a bit like Bruce Weber’s mask on his chin; there, but not really doing its job. But that’s not fully respecting how well Kansas played.

The two words Bill Self has eliminated from his vocabulary

Year after year, KU shot about 30 percent of its shots from three, never wavering more than a few percentage points.

That was … until the last two seasons.

Bits o Chalk

