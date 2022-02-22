Notebook: Kansas Set for KSU

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks: Preview and Players to Watch - Blue Wings Rising

If you watched the first episode of this year's Sunflower Showdown, you very likely remember how it went. Kansas had to rally from behind to overcome their largest halftime deficit ever faced in a win. At the time, K-State was coming off two straight upset victories, but looking at their season as a whole to that point, it seemed like maybe they just hit a lucky streak. A month later, it's looking more and more like KSU is a pretty solid basketball team.

Is David McCormack better this year than he was last year? - Blue Wings Rising

This year was supposed to be different for David McCormack. His slow start to the 2020-21 season was attributed to learning to be "the guy" down low without Udoka Azubuike. When he turned it on in Big 12 play and ultimately earned 2nd team All-Big 12 honors, many people (myself included) just assumed that he had finally figured it out and would take off this year.

Player Ratings to the Theme of Girl Scout Cookies - Blue Wings Rising

After a rather sluggish first half and a second in which Kansas let the West Virginia Mountaineers back into the game, KU pulled away for an “harder than it looked” and “harder than it should’ve been” 71 to 58 win over Bob Huggins’ team. And since it is full Girl Scout cookie season now, what better way to judge the players that to compare them to an American institution.

Remy Martin returned to practice in a 'limited' capacity late last week

It appears Kansas basketball guard Remy Martin could be inching closer to a return. For the last few weeks, Bill Self has stated that Martin — who is recovering from a knee injury — has been doing individual work and has not participated in practice. According to Self, Martin returned to practice in a “limited” capacity late last week. Martin did not play in KU’s win over West Virginia on Saturday.

Eraser Dust

NBC Draws Lowest Olympics Ratings Ever With Beijing Games - WSJ

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games drew the smallest average U.S. prime-time audience ever recorded for the Olympics since NBCUniversal began broadcasting the event decades ago.

Putin moves troops, Biden levies sanctions and Europe prepares for war

“Ukraine is not just a neighboring country, they are a part of our culture," the Russian leader said in a Monday night speech. Many Russians, especially those with fond memories of the Soviet Union, feel much the same way. But it is not clear that they are willing to risk a costly conflict to achieve Putin’s vision of reconstructing the Soviet-era empire. Having concluded that a Russian invasion is all but assured, the United States and allied Western powers have committed to defending Ukraine with economic sanctions and shipments of military hardware — but have steered clear of committing troops.

Dr. Paul Farmer, global humanitarian leader, dies at 62

BOSTON — Dr. Paul Farmer, a U.S. physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of impoverished people worldwide and who co-founded the global nonprofit Partners in Health, has died. He was 62.

Oasis' Be Here Now 25th anniversary - The A.V. Club

With even greater fullness of time, though, there’s a case to be made for Be Here Now as an enduring document of Oasis, one that’s a purer expression of brothers Noel (songwriter, guitarist) and Liam (vocals, general sneering) Gallagher than the “better” albums that preceded it. Definitely Maybe and Morning Glory are superior records that happen to be by Oasis, but Be Here Now might be better at actually being an Oasis album—a dodgy distinction, to be sure.

Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd's killing : NPR

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane's co-defendants, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, presented their cases last week.

Stocks Futures Fall After Russian Troops Enter Ukraine - WSJ

Oil prices jumped, while stock futures wavered, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine, bringing fears of all-out war to their highest level so far.

What We Know of Colombia Decriminalizing Abortion - The New York Times

The decision by the Constitutional Court comes in the wake of similar moves in Mexico and Argentina.

Meetings planned to discuss southern end of Kalispell Bypass

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and KLJ Engineering will unveil plans for the southern end of the Kalispell Bypass during open house events Tuesday and Wednesday.

AT&T is shutting down its 3G network. Here's how it could impact you | CNN Business

Twenty years after 3G was first introduced in the United States, paving the way for a new generation of mobile apps, the network is officially being phased out.

Queen cancels virtual engagements as she is still experiencing mild Covid symptoms | CNN

“As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” the palace said.

Question of the Day

A new law bans all forms of media and entertainment. You are allowed to keep 1 movie, 1 album, and 1 tv show. Which ones do you pick?