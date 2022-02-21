Notebook: KU Men Maul WVU, KU Women Maul TTU

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas Jayhawks use big plays by Taiyanna Jackson, Aniya Thomas to survive against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, 71-68 - Blue Wings Rising

In a game that was as up and down as they come, the Kansas Jayhawks used Aniya Thomas' 14 points in 18 minutes to survive a late charge by the Texas Tech Lady Raiders to win their seventh straight Big 12 conference game.

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Kansas

"It's hard to win when you don't make layups," said Huggins to kickoff his postgame radio spot. "We had opportunities, but we didn't make layups. We were looking everywhere but the rim."

Kansas Jayhawks Pull Away For Rare Win at West Virginia, 71-58 - Blue Wings Rising

Kansas channeled its inner 90s rock band Lit when it was its own worst enemy against West Virginia on Saturday night. But even when getting in their own way with careless turnovers, the Jayhawks still left Morgantown with a 71-58 win.

Eraser Dust

White House says Biden has agreed to meet with Putin 'in principle' as long as Russia does not invade Ukraine | CNN

Still, in a statement, Psaki appeared to downplay the prospects of a meeting actually materializing given what US officials have said the high likelihood is Putin could launch an invasion soon. And other US officials made clear no plans – either on timing, format or location – currently exist for the two leaders to meet.

How Vitamin D Affects Omicron Symptoms, According to New Research and Expert Analysis

Vitamin D's role in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 has been long contested by many experts since the pandemic began, fueled by early chatter of alternative treatment methods back in 2020. But a new piece of research has once again reignited the public's interest in these supplements, as scientists highlight a possible association between vitamin D levels and the immune system's ability to fend off severe COVID-19 symptoms, particularly associated with the Omicron variant.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard hits Wisconsin men's basketball assistant after loss

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard stopped Howard in the handshake line, leading to the two men exchanging words before being surrounded by a few players and coaches. Howard put his finger in Gard's face and grabbed Gard's sweater before Krabbenhoft came over in the middle of the scrum. Howard then reached out and struck Krabbenhoft's face.

Bernie Madoff’s sister, Sondra Wiener, and her husband found dead in Florida - The Washington Post

The disgraced financier’s sister, Sondra Wiener, reportedly lost money in his Ponzi scheme.

Texas skydiving instructor dies after parachute fails to open | CNN

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry told CNN a female skydiving customer and her male instructor were doing a tandem jump Saturday afternoon near the city of Waller, northwest of Houston and “the parachute failed to open.” He added, “The primary and secondary [parachutes] both just kind of swirled down.”

Kalispell floodplain policy ripe for update | Daily Inter Lake

“The City of Kalispell is required to comply with the Montana Floodplain and Floodway Management Act (Title 76, Chapter 5 MCA) to ensure compliance with its requirements in order to continue participation in the National Flood Insurance Program,” states the meeting agenda. “At this time, there are updates to the current floodplain management ordinance required to remain in good standing.”

Effort looks to re-launch manufacturing alliance | Daily Inter Lake

“The intent is to really hone in and help provide educational information and build out our community’s understanding of the value of manufacturing jobs in the valley,” said Chamber CEO and President Lorraine Clarno.