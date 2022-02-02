Notebook: Jayhawk Maul Hawkeyes

The Rock Chalkboard

10th-ranked Jayhawks bounce back from tough home loss with complete road win at Iowa State | KUsports.com

“To win without Ochai, and then not have Remy, too, it meant a lot,” said Kansas coach Bill Self of senior guards Ochai Agbaji and Remy Martin.

Kansas football names Jim Panagos new D-Line coach | KUsports.com

A 1993 graduate of Maryland, Panagos will replace Kwahn Drake, who was fired in November after coach Lance Leipold completed his first season. His hiring completes the Jayhawks' staff of 10 assistant coaches.

Notebook: KU guard Ochai Agbaji misses 10th-ranked Kansas' win at Iowa State because of COVID-19 | KUsports.com

Agbaji did not make the trip for Tuesday’s 70-61 win because of what a KU spokesperson called “COVID-19 health and safety protocols” late Tuesday morning.

Bits o Chalk

Brian Flores sues NFL, three teams as former Miami Dolphins coach alleges racism in hiring practices

Flores alleges that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attempted to incentivize him to "tank," or purposely lose games, shortly after he was hired in 2019, with Ross allegedly offering Flores $100,000 for every loss that season. Flores says that as the team won games late in the season, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told him Ross was "mad" that the on-field success was "compromising [the team's] draft position."

NFL's Denver Broncos for sale; price will likely set record for any North American sports franchise

The sale was announced Tuesday by the Pat Bowlen Trust, which has operated the team since Bowlen stepped away from day-to-day operations of the team in 2014 due to the early onset of Alzheimer's disease. The team is valued at just under $4 billion.

Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns fall to Texas Tech Red Raiders in men's basketball coach's return to Lubbock

"Tonight wasn't about me, guys. I'm on the record my whole career. And you guys understand that I respect the opponent and I respect the game,'' Beard insisted afterward. "And congratulate Texas Tech on a good home win in the Big 12. Had a great crowd tonight. I thought it was a good college basketball game.''

Emoni Bates 'absolutely' plans on playing with Memphis Tigers men's basketball team when healthy, dad says

"He has an appointment to see a specialist back home about his back," Elgin Bates said. "He's been having pain the past three weeks, and we're going to figure out what's going on."

Eraser Dust

Dead gator in Florida dorm room means warning for students | WTOP

Wildlife officials say they’ve issued warnings to three Florida Gulf Coast University students who took a dead alligator to a dorm room and posted pictures of it on social media.

Washington selects Commanders as new NFL team name after two-season process

After 87 years with its former name and two years as the Washington Football Team, the franchise announced Wednesday morning its new name would be the Commanders. The team also unveiled its new logo and uniforms.

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, 6 more weeks of winter loom - CNN

Phil's track record is not perfect, the agency noted. "On average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time over the past 10 years," it said.

Dave Matthews Band 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates - nj.com

Dave Matthews Band announced Tuesday a mega 2022 tour in which the group bring its sizable stable of hits to venues all across North America from May through September.

Woman accused of threatening to shoot Kalispell social workers | Daily Inter Lake

Charging documents allege that Rave sent threatening text messages to staff members at the Child and Family Services office in Kalispell. One message allegedly said, in part, “…I will kill every [expletive] in that [expletive] department…”

She also allegedly texted a photo of a handgun in a holster with a child in the background.

Here’s How to Save Wordle in Its Pure, Pre-NYT Form

Users lamenting online word game Wordle’s decision to sell out to The New York Times this week may have at least one way to preserve the original game’s free, anti-money leaching spirit. Since Wordle runs in a browser, all of the game’s code is saved as plaintext on the Wordle website. That means users interested in preserving the pre-cash grab version can simply right-click in their browser and save Wordle as an HTML file on their desktop. Users can then play the original file offline.

The International Space Station to be retired and crashed into the Pacific Ocean - CNN

(CNN)NASA intends to keep operating the International Space Station until the end of 2030, after which the ISS would be crashed into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean known as Point Nemo, according to newly published plans outlining its future.

Poll of the Day