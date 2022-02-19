Notebook: Kansas Set For WVU

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas Jayhawks at West Virginia Mountaineers: Game Predictions - Blue Wings Rising

There is a little big of cushion in the Big 12 race for the Jayhawks thanks to the big win for Texas Tech over Baylor in the middle of the week. But Kansas can't afford a hiccup against West Virginia in Morgantown. They haven't played well there in the past, but this isn't as formidable a Mountaineer team as we are used to seeing.

Kansas Jayhawks at West Virginia Mountaineers: Preview and Players to Watch - Blue Wings Rising

The first time Kansas faced West Virginia this year, it was the first glimpse of true domination we'd seen from the team in Big 12 play. The first half was up-and-down, with the Jayhawks leading by a single point going into halftime. In the second half, KU erupted, continuing an 18-2 run that actually began before the break, and outscoring the Mountaineers 52-28 in the final 20.

KU basketball at West Virginia: Preview and how to watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. CT

Where: WVU Coliseum (Morgantown, West Virginia)

TV: ESPN with Rich Hollenberg (play by play) and Chris Spatola (analyst)

Eraser Dust

Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine call to mobilize as Putin oversees nuclear drill

Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday, amid a spike in violence that has heightened fears that Moscow is planning to use an escalation in the conflict as a pretext to invade.

More Walmart 'rollbacks' are coming | CNN Business

Rollbacks, or temporary price reductions on an item, are Walmart’s version of a sale. Walmart decides which products to drop prices on based on factors like discounts it receives from suppliers or excess inventory.

Liam Gallagher Defends Taylor Swift, Slams Damon Albarn

"All them fucking gorilla albums are co-writes aren't they?" Liam quipped in his typically glib way. "I get it — Noel bangs on about it as well: 'I'm more important than you because I write my fucking songs.'"

The ex-Oasis vocalist continued, "Well, he [Albarn] won't be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he? Did he not get ran out of fucking town by the Swifters? I think [Taylor's] fucking cool, man. She does write her songs and I'm sure she's co-wrote with people."

Trump took classified material from White House to Florida, National Archives says | Reuters

"NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes," David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, said in a letter to Democratic U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House of Representatives oversight committee.

Sunburst Mental Health is providing free breakfasts in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Sunburst Mental Health in Kalispell is going to start providing free breakfast every Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. beginning on Feb. 22.

Two Fed officials back steady rise in interest rates starting in March | Financial Times

Two top Federal Reserve officials said the US central bank should launch a steady string of interest rate increases beginning in March, in a bid to damp demand and bring down inflation.

Kanye West’s objections ‘falling short’ as ‘ironclad prenup’ protects Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s attempts at making ‘useless objections’ over Kim Kardashian’s legal moves ‘unnecessary’ since an ironclad prenup assures properties remain divided.

Dave Chappelle to Host and Produce Four New Netflix Specials - IGN

Netflix announced today a series of stand-up specials titled Chappelle’s Home Team. Chappelle will executive produce and host all four specials, each of which will feature a different stand-up comedian. Two of the comedians announced so far include Earthquake and Donnell Rawlings.

University of Montana makes way for new dining hall

MISSOULA — Enrollment grows steadily at the University of Montana, yet you’ll find resident space dwindling as a third of Craig Hall falls to the ground.