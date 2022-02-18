Notebook: A Look at the Big 12

The Rock Chalkboard

Notebook: Bill Self talks Joseph Yesufu, potential minutes tweaks and KU's road record

At various times over the last two weeks, Self has mentioned wanting to tweak the minutes of Ochai Agbaji and Dajuan Harris. In Self’s opinion, both have been playing too many minutes as of late and with the home stretch of conference play on the horizon, the KU head coach wants to make sure the two starters are fresh and able to play at their best.

This Year is Perfect for an Extra Competitive Big 12 Conference - Blue Wings Rising

Last season's weight-room controversy during the NCAA Tournament may have been a blessing in disguise. Following the revelation of the disparity in the availability of training equipment between the men's and women's tournaments, the women's tournament saw its highest ever TV ratings. Later that year, the Women's College World Series set ratings records as well.

Bill Self provides health updates on Remy Martin, Bobby Pettiford, Jalen Coleman-Lands before trip to WVU

Kansas basketball was down two guards and had a limited third guard in its win over Oklahoma State on Monday. The Jayhawks were without Jalen Coleman-Lands (migraine), Remy Martin (knee) and Bobby Pettiford was still not 100 percent during Monday’s game. It appears KU will get one guard back for its trip to West Virginia on Saturday, as Coleman-Lands is expected to be available to play according to Bill Self.

Bits o Chalk

Cargo ship with Bentley, Audi luxury cars is on fire in Atlantic Ocean

A massive cargo ship holding thousands of luxury cars, including 1,000 Porsches, was left floating across the Atlantic Ocean after it caught fire near the Terceira Island in the Azores, the Portuguese island territory.

Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa

Police made their first move to take break up the traffic-snarling occupation late Thursday with the arrest of two protest leaders. They also sealed off much of the downtown area to outsiders to prevent them from coming to the aid of the self-styled Freedom Convoy protesters.

Walmart May Get Rid of This in All Stores

A program is now in place at a store in New York to use tote bags for Walmart's InHome Delivery service. These can be reused and washed, unlike the disposable bags that previously allowed Walmart employees to bring groceries directly into customers' kitchens, CNBC reports. (For more on what's changing at the grocery store, here are 6 Things You'll See at Costco This Year.)

San Francisco School Board recall election was partially funded by billionaires | CNN Politics

According to publicly available information, the recall effort’s three biggest donors were “Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy,” a political action committee that has previously been funded by Silicon Valley-area tech investors and philanthropists; Arthur Rock, a 95-year-old billionaire who was an early investor in Intel and Apple; and David O. Sacks, a San Francisco-based tech investor and former chief operating officer at PayPal.

Backslope Brewing offers housing for employees

The owners of Backslope purchased the property next door with plans to add additional kitchen space for the brewery, as well as room for up to four employees to live.

The Alien TV show will take place before Ripley - The Verge

FX’s upcoming TV series based on the Alien films will be set on Earth “70-odd years from now” which is before Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley character in the franchise’s timeline, FX chairman John Landgraf tells The Hollywood Reporter.

