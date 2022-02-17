Notebook: Texas Tech Mauls Baylor

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas Jayhawks Use Big 2nd Half Run to Outlast West Virginia Mountaineers 74-63 - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks were able to survive the loss of Holly Kersgieter and a late run by the West Virginia Mountaineers to finish off a dominant 74-63 victory in Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

Blue Wings Rising Q&A Part 2: Former Kansas Jayhawk Landen Lucas - Blue Wings Rising

The continuation of our Q&A interview with Landen Lucas dives into some of his non-basketball interests, including traveling, poker, and his new podcast, as well as Kansas guards he would have loved to play with.

Big 12 Tournament 2022: Projected seeds, schedule, tiebreakers

Nine of the league’s 10 teams will participate in the Big 12 Tournament as Oklahoma State is not eligible for postseason competition. As a result, the top seven seeds in the conference will receive a first-round bye.

Bits o Chalk

Brazil mudslides kill more than 90 with dozens missing : NPR

PETROPOLIS, Brazil — Rio de Janeiro state's government has confirmed 94 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the city of Petropolis. But even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud.

Fraud, identity theft create huge problems for officials trying to keep tabs on $6 trillion in coronavirus aid - The Washington Post

Fraud and identity theft cases continue to pile up, and some watchdogs wonder whether they will be able to recover all that was stolen.

10 Rock + Metal Covers More Famous Than the Originals

Surely, some of your favorite songs are probably cover songs. For more, look at the list below to see 10 rock and metal cover songs that ultimately became more famous than the originals:

Liam Gallagher to win BandLab NME Awards 2022 Music Moment Of The Year

Liam Gallagher will be picking up this year’s Music Moment Of The Year Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 – in honour of the free concert he played for NHS workers at London’s O2 Arena.

Florida abortion ban: House approves ban after 15 weeks

The GOP-controlled House early Thursday passed the 15-week abortion ban after hours of debate between Democrats who said the measure would impose an unnecessary burden on pregnant women and Republicans who said they were protecting the unborn.

Interior IG report says Zinke ‘misused’ position in Whitefish development

HELENA — Former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke “misused his federal position” and violated ethical obligations when he remained involved with a Whitefish land development and proposed microbrewery, while he was Interior secretary, an Interior Department inspector general report said Wednesday.

Revamping the Hilton - Flathead Beacon

This summer, crews will begin $8 million interior and exterior renovations on the hotel, which will include new furnishings in all rooms, renovation of public areas, meeting rooms and the 700-person capacity Conference Center with technology upgrades and an exterior refresh with landscaping.

Kanye West follows Pete Davidson's new Instagram account

The Yeezy fashion designer not only followed Pete Davidson’s new Instagram but also posted a screenshot of the “Saturday Night Live comic’s account Wednesday night and captioned it, “FOLLOWED.” Like most of his posts, West deleted the screenshot shortly thereafter.

Chet Hanx discusses growing up as Tom Hanks' son | EW.com

There's no rulebook on being the child of a national treasure and Chet Hanx (né Hanks, formerly Haze) has certainly struggled to come into his own as the eldest of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. In a new YouTube video, the rapper, actor, and fitfluencer gets candid about growing up Hanks.

Question of the Day

You’ve made it to the finals in the Olympics for figure skating. What song are you skating to?