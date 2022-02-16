Notebook: Kansas Mauls West Virginia

The Rock Chalkboard

Game Primer: How to Watch, Key Players and Important Information for West Virginia at Kansas - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks are facing a familiar foe tonight in Lawrence. It has only been 6 days since Kansas faced off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, a game that the Jayhawks won 65-47. The Mountaineers come into Lawrence on a 3 game losing streak.

A Win is a Win: Lessons Learned from the Kansas Jayhawks' win over the Oklahoma Sooners - Blue Wings Rising

Some close wins are a lot of fun to relive and write about. KU's 71-69 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday does not fit into this category. There is a lot to be said about Kansas playing from behind most of the way, and nearly suffering another late game collapse, but as always, this will take a more analytical view of the game as a whole.

Kansas Jayhawks Player Ratings to the Theme of Kansas Throwback Uniforms - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks wore throwback uniforms to honor the 1922 National Championship squad. Let's just say that on social media, the thoughts were divided. But this isn't usually the case. In fact, KU's throwback uniforms are usually very well received because, well, they're great. So, in honor of the retro look, let's rate the players according to some throwback unis.

Bill Self 'doesn't know' if there's a timetable for Remy Martin's return

Two weeks ago — prior to KU's game against Iowa State — Bill Self said Martin would miss an “extended” period of time due to the right knee injury that has plagued the guard since a Dec. 29 fall against Nevada. Martin missed one game heading into Big 12 play but returned for games against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, playing 25 and 12 minutes respectively. Martin then missed a week of action and games against Iowa State and West Virginia. He returned to the rotation for games against Oklahoma, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Kentucky, playing an average of 18 minutes per game. In his time on the floor, the guard scored 3.3 points on 27.3 percent shooting from the field with 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

'Young and immature' at Alabama, O-lineman Charles Baldwin rebooting college career at KU | KUsports.com

A year ago at this time, Baldwin was trying to win the starting right tackle job for a national powerhouse. His time with the the Crimson Tide only lasted one spring, though, and unlike teammate Daylon Charlot, he didn’t leave the national-title contending program on his own terms. Saban dismissed the transfer from ASA College (N.Y.) in May 2016 for “a violation of team rules.” Baldwin's short-lived stay in Tuscaloosa, Ala., didn’t go as the Windsor, Conn., native originally envisioned, but he said he learned a lot about discipline, work ethic and football over the course of his few months there.

