Kansas Jayhawks Player Ratings to the Theme of Glasses to Drink Beer From - Blue Wings Rising

Kansas did just enough to sneak past the Oklahoma Sooners, and if you’re anything like me, you might’ve been reaching for the refrigerator to get a beer. The almost-implosion that Kansas has been recently known for never happened, so I didn’t indulge in a tasty hoppy beverage right then, but no one would blame you if you did. Anyway, beer can be consumed straight from the can or bottle or it can be poured into a variety of vessels. Today we will compare KU’s performances with glasses for the tastiest of beverages.

Final run pushes Kansas Jayhawks past Kansas State Wildcats 63-51 - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks played a game of runs with the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Twice, the Jayhawks went up by 9 or more points only to see the Wildcats come charging back to tie or take the lead. A final push in the last 5 minutes of the game put Kansas ahead for good, and they cruised to a dominant 63-51 victory

Quick Analysis: Three Takeaways from Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks - Blue Wings Rising

With the Sooners making a concerted effort to shut down Ochai Agbaji, it took a big effort from multiple other Jayhawks, but with plenty of options, Kansas was able to stave off a late run to escape with the win.

Kansas Jayhawks Hold On Late to Defeat Oklahoma Sooners 71-69 - Blue Wings Rising

David McCormack started hot from the field, scoring 7 of KU’s first 9 points, but the Jayhawks’ defense was existent and the Sooners pulled out to a 24-16 lead. That lead would then get to 29-20 as Oklahoma shot 53% from the field in the first half and only turned it over three times.

KU basketball vs. Oklahoma State: Preview and how to watch

Kansas basketball (9-2 Big 12) faces a quick turnaround ahead of a Big Monday matchup with Oklahoma State (12-12, 5-7 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks enter Monday’s game off the back of a close win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Oklahoma State, on the other hand, enters the contest off the back of a blowout win over West Virginia at home.

