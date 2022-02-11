Notebook: What Can We Learn From Texas Loss

The Rock Chalkboard

What We Learned in the Kansas Jayhawks' Loss to the Texas Longhorns on Big Monday - Blue Wings Rising

Zooming out, the first thing concerns me is Texas scoring 1.14 points per possession. It was the first time since a January 25th win over TCU that Texas had exceeded 1 PPP, and was their second highest mark in league play. It would be one thing if the Longhorns did this thanks to some hot three point shooting, but UT was only 3-20 (15%) from deep. Kansas, who has the best two point defense in the Big 12, not only let Texas shoot 53% inside the arc, they also sent them to the free throw line far too often. Texas has been an excellent free throw shooting team, and they hit 20 of 23 (87%) on Monday. As we all know, KU struggled at the line in crucial situations, and was just 65% at the line.

Rumors About Kansas Football Stadium Renovations Make More Sense Than You Might Think - Blue Wings Rising

And in an email to donors (obtained and confirmed by Blue Wings Rising), it seems that some sort of confirmation of these rumors came from Athletic Director Travis Goff, although details on the renovations and the timelines were scarce:

Sacramento Kings trade Marvin Bagley in four-team deal before NBA deadline

While Bagley is being sent to the Pistons, the Kings will acquire Donte DiVincenzo from the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson from the Detroit Pistons. The Bucks will be receiving Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers, as well as two future second-round picks — not specified from which team — and cash. The Clippers will get Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye from the Bucks. All details of the trade are reported by Wojnarowski.

College basketball: Naismith Trophy 2022 Midseason Team headlined by seven Big Ten stars

Winning the Naismith Trophy is one of the most prestigious accomplishments that a college basketball player can achieve. Iowa big man Luke Garza was the 2021 men's winner. The Naismith Trophy committee announced its midseason list of finalists on Thursday. Thirty of the best players in the country made the cut, including seven players from the Big Ten. The ACC (4), SEC (4), Pac-12 (3) and the Big 12 (3) were also well-represented.

Eraser Dust

Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to leave, says sending troops to evacuate would be 'world war'

“It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly,” he said.

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade | AP News

For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.

Archives Found Possible Classified Material in Boxes Returned by Trump - The New York Times

The National Archives consulted with the Justice Department about the discovery after the former president sent back documents that he had improperly taken from the White House when he left office.

Shaun White fails to medal in Beijing, coming in fourth at his final competition : NPR

BEIJING — A fourth gold medal eluded Olympic champion snowboarder Shaun White in his last showing on the halfpipe at the Beijing Winter Games. The five-time Olympian finished fourth — missing the podium by 2.25 points.

Kalispell Man Sentenced to Two Years for Possessing Sawed-off Rifle - Flathead Beacon

A Kalispell man was sentenced Wednesday to two years and four months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on a firearm conviction after he admitted having a loaded, sawed-off rifle with an obliterated serial number, according to a press release from Montana U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson.

Kanye West won’t play Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologises to Travis Scott | Billie Eilish | The Guardian

Performing in Atlanta last week, Eilish stopped proceedings when she noticed a fan struggling to breathe. After the fan received medical attention, she resumed the show and told the crowd: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

On Instagram, West (now legally known as Ye) shared screenshots of a news report about Eilish “dissing” Scott, captioned: “Come on Billie we love you please apologise to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen.

Dark side of Venus revealed in new NASA photos

Appearing radiant against the cosmic backdrop, the images show Venus in visible light, which is the part of the electromagnetic spectrum that the human eye can see. A detailed analysis of the images, taken of Venus' "night side," or the side facing away from the sun, was published Wednesday in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Liam Gallagher on Coldplay's BRITs nomination: "Leave it out – they're not rock, man"

“If they’re rock, man… Jesus!” he continued. “I mean, I like Chris Martin and he wrote some great albums and all that, when I think about it. But that new stuff is like… that ain’t rock, man.

Question of the Day

What is the oldest piece of clothing you wear on a regular basis?