Notebook: KU Women Maul West Virginia

The Rock Chalkboard

Does Kansas Jayhawk PG Dajuan Harris Need To Shoot More? - Blue Wings Rising

There are a lot of complaints that get thrown out onto the internet when the Jayhawks lose a game, but the one that I hear all the time is some variation "You have to get Dajuan Harris out of there" or "Harris isn't as good as Martin/Yesufu, why does he play so much"?

Kansas Jayhawks maul the 4th quarter to down West Virginia Mountaineers 65-47 - Blue Wings Rising

A huge defensive performance in the 2nd quarter allowed Kansas to take a big lead into the half, and the Kansas Jayhawks exploded late in the 4th quarter to cruise to a 65-47 victory in against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown on Wednesday night.

How The Kansas Jayhawks Respond to Losses: Analyzing KU's Bounce-Back Ability - Blue Wings Rising

One of the hallmarks of Kansas’ and Bill Self’s success is that rarely do losses pile up. As KU AD Travis Goff pointed out after the Iowa State win Tuesday, Kansas is 106-15 following a loss under Self.

Bits o Chalk

Ukraine: Russia and Belarus hold joint military exercises - CNN

"The purpose of the exercise is to work out the tasks of suppressing and repelling external aggression while conducting a defensive operation, countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State," the statement said.

Maggie Haberman book: Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet - Axios

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, "Confidence Man."

Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says - CNN

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the statement said. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Homeland Security Warns Ottawa-Style Anti-Vax Convoy Could Wreck Super Bowl Sunday

The Department of Homeland Security is ready for an anti-vaccine mandate convoy of truckers to cause chaos across the Unites States—and the disruption could begin as early as this weekend’s Super Bowl Sunday. Yahoo News reports DHS has warned law-enforcement and public -afety officials to prepare for a copycat version of the protests that have brought Canada’s captial city of Ottawa to a virtual standstill in recent weeks. “The convoy will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, D.C., as late as mid-March, potentially impacting the Super Bowl LVI scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union Address scheduled for 1 March,” a leaked DHS bulletin states. The document adds that “the convoy could severely disrupt transportation, federal government, and law enforcement operations through gridlock and potential counterprotests.” An DHS official told Yahoo: “They are definitely going to follow the Canadian model and shut down Washington.”

Extended-stay residents in Kalispell receive life-changing gift days before eviction

Each household desperately searching for answers before eviction day on Saturday received a $10,000 donation from Flathead County philanthropists Michael and Jamie Goguen.

U.S. Inflation Accelerates to 40-Year High - WSJ

U.S. inflation accelerated to a 7.5% annual rate in January, reaching a new four-decade high as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply constraints kept pushing up prices.

John Mayer stops show to help audience member

John Mayer stopped his Small Stage Series Show on Wednesday night when he noticed a woman was possibly unconscious in the audience.

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen glides to his first Olympic gold

Skating to the music of Elton John, Chen put on a masterful performance that included a quad flip and triple toe loop, a quad flip, and a triple axel. Team USA tweeted “Rocket Chen,” a reference to the song, after the gold medal win.

Italian woman found sitting at table two years after death

The decomposed body of a 70-year-old Italian woman was found sitting at her table — more than two years after she died, police said.

