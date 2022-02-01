Notebook: Jayhawks Set for Hawkeyes

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says Remy Martin still ailing, 'operating at 60 or 70%' | KUsports.com

“We’re talking about a lot of stuff,” Self said Monday. “But it would probably benefit him to rest. That’s a discussion that he’ll have with the doctors and trainers and everything.”

Game Day Breakdown: No. 10 Kansas basketball at No. 20 Iowa State | KUsports.com

The Cyclones also figure to be ready. After losing a one-possession game to Kansas in Lawrence three weeks ago, ISU is eyeing a different outcome in the rematch and their rowdy fan base figures to be fired up, as well. Handling that will be a matter of mindset.

Three former Jayhawks headed to Super Bowl LVI with Cincinnati | KUsports.com

Adeniji, who was the anchor of the Jayhawks’ offensive line throughout his time at Kansas, started 12 games for the Bengals this season, including Sunday’s AFC Championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, rotating in and out with teammate Jackson Carman at right tackle. For his pro career, Adeniji has now appeared in 27 games with the Bengals and made 17 starts.

Tony Hull makes 'Louisianimals' part of Kansas football vernacular | KUsports.com

The Jayhawks, after inviting numerous high school juniors to campus, began receiving verbal commitments from highly touted prospects from the Pelican State. With each pledge, head coach David Beaty tweeted out his typical “neat deal” signal with a creative bonus label: “Louisianimals.”

Bits o Chalk

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady says he's taking decision on future 'day to day'

"Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel and what you want to do," Brady said on the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, released Monday. "I think when the time's right I'll be ready to make a decision one way or another, just like I said last week."

New Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels says he wasn't ready in first shot with Denver Broncos

"When I went to Denver, I knew a little bit of football," McDaniels said of his 28-game tenure with the Broncos over the 2009 and '10 seasons. "I didn't really know people and how important that aspect of this process and maintaining the culture and building the team was. I failed, and I didn't succeed at it.

NFL awards $1 million for studies on cannabinoids' effects on pain management in players

The NFL is awarding $1 million in research funding to two teams of medical researchers to study the effects of cannabinoids on pain management and neuroprotection from concussion in elite football players.

Cincinnati Public Schools amend academic calendar, give students, staff day off after Bengals-Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Public Schools announced Monday that staff and students will have the day off Feb. 14, the day after the Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

ERaser Dust

Kendall Jenner Is 'Traumatized' By the Backlash Over Her Pepsi Ad

“Kendall was grateful for the change,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She is really traumatized over the Pepsi backlash.”

Former Pence Chief of Staff Has Testified to the Jan. 6 Committee - The New York Times

Marc Short, who has firsthand knowledge of former President Donald J. Trump’s pressure campaign on his vice president to throw out the election results, appeared under subpoena.

Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire: 6,000 urged to evacuate as ammonium nitrate explosion feared - CNN

"Right now, the fire is still active, and there's still potential for explosion. We're asking all the citizens to evacuate the area for a 1-mile radius around it," Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs said early Tuesday at a news conference.

Howard, Morgan State, UDC targeted in new round of bomb threats against local HBCUs | WTOP News

Officials are investigating bomb threats made against Howard University, the University of the District of Columbia and Morgan State University — less than a day after multiple, historically Black schools were targeted by similar threats.

Trump tore up records turned over to House Capitol attack committee | Donald Trump | The Guardian

The documents include diaries, schedules, handwritten notes, speeches and remarks. The supreme court rejected Trump’s attempt to stop the National Archives turning them over to Congress.

Free take-home COVID-19 tests available in Kalispell Tuesday

KALISPELL — Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available Tuesday in Kalispell at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Building.

Columbia Falls man leads clean water initiative in Guatemala | Daily Inter Lake

After the first time, Dave Renfrow traveled to Guatemala on a cycling trip through Central America it was clear to him that he was being pulled back there. That he was “endeared to Guatemala.”