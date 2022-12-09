News & Notes: Kansas Mauls Arizona

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas proved to be up for the challenge with a dominant 77-50 win over the previously unbeaten Wildcats.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self said Thursday that his team was the healthiest it has been in a while and that both forward Cam Martin (shoulder) and guard Bobby Pettiford (groin) are expected to be available for Saturday’s game at Missouri.

Eraser Dust

Brittney Griner arrives in U.S. following her release by Russia in prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout

The WNBA star, who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for notorious international arms dealer Viktor Bout, bringing an end to an ordeal that sparked intense high-level negotiations between the Washington and the Moscow to secure her freedom.

Sinema switches to independent, shaking up the Senate - POLITICO

“I don’t anticipate that anything will change about the Senate structure,” Sinema said, adding that some of the exact mechanics of how her switch affects the chamber is “a question for Chuck Schumer … I intend to show up to work, do the same work that I always do. I just intend to show up to work as an independent.”

Colorado shooting suspect's 2021 case dropped for lack of cooperation : NPR

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, according to the district attorney and court documents unsealed Thursday.

Elon Musk to remove 1.5 billion Twitter accounts, announces new feature for users' tweets | Fox Business

Early Friday morning, Musk tweeted that he would delete 1.5 billion accounts to free up usernames for current users. He also said he would add a feature that would allow Twitter users to see the number of people that read or interact with their tweets.

"Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think," Musk said.

Watch: Trevor Noah hosts his final episode of 'The Daily Show' | CNN Business

The South African comedian ended his seven-year tenure as the host of Comedy Central's satirical news report "The Daily Show."

Stiff-person syndrome: What to know about Celine Dion's rare condition

People with stiff-person syndrome often experience rigidity in their torso and limbs, as well as severe muscle spasms that can cause them to fall down. The spasms can occur at random or be triggered by certain stimuli, including loud noises, touch and emotional distress.

There’s a big change when filing taxes in 2023, IRS warns - al.com

“The IRS cautions people in this category who may be receiving a Form 1099 for the first time – especially “early filers” who typically file a tax return during the month of January or early February – to be careful and make sure they have all of their key income documents before submitting a tax return. A little extra caution could save people additional time and effort related to filing an amended tax return.

Whistling Andy Distillery Grows into New Location - Flathead Beacon

More than a decade ago, when Brian Anderson was scouting around for a facility to open a distillery operation, he found a small space in Bigfork during the height of the Great Recession and launched Whistling Andy Distillery.

Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape

A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.

These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill | The Hill

The bill received some measure of bipartisan support in both houses of Congress, but several Republicans in the lower chamber voted in favor of the bill in July before opposing it on the second vote, while a couple originally opposed it before voting in favor of it.