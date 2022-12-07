Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Mizzou

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas players react to KU's Liberty Bowl bid, matchup with Arkansas

For the first time since the 2008 season, KU football will play in a bowl game. It was announced on Sunday that the Jayhawks will travel to Memphis, Tenn. to take on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. It is KU’s second appearance in the Liberty with its first appearance coming in 1973.

Kansas football coaches, players set for busy week according to Lance Leipold

It’s been a busy period for Lance Leipold and the KU coaches following the conclusion of KU’s 2022 regular season on November 26. With KU set to play in its first bowl game since 2008, the players and coaches are able to be around each other for the weeks between the end of the regular season and bowl game.

Italy, here come the Kansas Jayhawks | KUsports.com

The trip, which is slated to include four exhibition games on Italian soil, will take place Aug. 2-3 in Rome and Aug. 5-6 in Milan, and will be similar to past foreign trips taken by Kansas, which also has traveled to Canada, Switzerland, France and South Korea in recent years.

Germany coup plot: Police raid far-right terror suspects behind bid 'to overthrow government' | Euronews

Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany's 16 states against adherents of the so-called Reich Citizens movement. Some members of the grouping reject Germany's postwar constitution and have called for the overthrow of the government.

Kanye West Says Jewish People Need to ’Forgive Hitler’ in Interview – Rolling Stone

LESS THAN A week after Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, West – flanked by white supremacist Nick Fuentes – sat down with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes to demand that Jewish people “forgive Hitler.”

Crews rescue 4 horses from frozen pond south of Kalispell | KECI

It took a community effort to rescue four horses from a frozen pond near Patrick Creek south of Kalispell on Monday.

Upon arrival, South Kalispell Fire Department crews found the four horses had fallen through the pond's ice.

Home "total loss" following weekend fire near Kalispell

Firefighters responded to a house fire southwest of Kalispell Sunday afternoon that quickly spread throughout the structure

Supreme Court to hear Independent State Legislature Theory case : NPR

The "independent state legislature theory," referred to as ISL, could give state legislatures independent power to put in place all manner of election rules, without any available review by state courts. In its most extreme form, the theory could eliminate not just state judicial power over elections, but governors' vetoes, and it might even allow state legislatures to certify presidential electors who were not approved by the voters, an idea that Donald Trump sought, unsuccessfully, to put forth in 2020.

Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud scheme | Reuters

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's real estate company was convicted on Tuesday of carrying out a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities, adding to the legal woes facing the former U.S. president as he campaigns for the office again in 2024.

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors - ABC News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.

Brendan Fraser starved himself filming 'George of the Jungle': 'My brain was misfiring'

Brendan Fraser has revealed the drastic lengths he would go to in a desperate bid to achieve his ideal appearance for his role in "George of the Jungle."

Vote for the best albums of 2022 : All Songs Considered : NPR

As we near the end of 2022, we are looking back on a year packed with great albums. The lists of the years best, as selected by NPR Music's staff, will be out soon, but we want to know what our readers and listeners loved too. So tell us: What were your favorite albums (or EPs) released in 2022? Using the poll below, you can pick up to five releases that you loved. We just have a couple of rules: Only vote for albums that came out in 2022 and don't vote for the same release more than once. (Those votes won't be counted.) You don't need to rank your picks. We'll share the results in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered. Please note we only require an email address to prevent ballot stuffing. We will not share your address with anyone.

