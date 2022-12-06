Notebook; The Transfer Portal Opens

The Rock Chalkboard

KU hoops notebook: Wilson, Dick honored, KU men up to 6th, Kansas women on the brink of being ranked | KUsports.com Mobile

Wilson was one of two Jayhawks honored this week, with freshman guard Gradey Dick also earning a co-Newcomer of the Week nod with Baylor freshman Keyonte George.

Kansas AD Travis Goff says Lance Leipold's new contract an indication that KU was not about to 'sit back and hope' | KUsports.com Mobile

“I think there were a couple full-court presses,” Goff said Sunday when asked about Leipold’s new contract that was signed in late November. “And there were times you just knew the right thing to do was to step back. What you don’t want is distraction in the season from the herculean task of being a coach during the year. We were both very mindful and cognizant of that. We did our very best to ensure there were not any distractions.”

First Glance: What jumps out about Kansas football's Liberty Bowl opponent Arkansas | KUsports.com Mobile

At 6-foot-3, 243 pounds, the Hogs’ redshirt junior QB is no easy body to bring down either. Both benefitted greatly from running behind an offensive line that averages 6-foot-5, 315.4 pounds. That’s comparable to KU’s starting offensive line, which was one of the best in the country at avoiding sacks and averaged 6-foot-5, 306 pounds.

A look back at Kansas football's 12-game bowl history | KUsports.com Mobile

Kansas has won five of its last six bowl games, with the only loss coming to NC State and Philip Rivers during former KU coach Mark Mangino’s first trip to a bowl game, the 2003 Tangerine Bowl.

Bits o Chalk

Pursuit of Kalispell armed robbery suspect ends in Lake County

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the incident involved a previously reported stolen vehicle as well as a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Main Street in Kalispell.

Tom Brady makes record 44th fourth-quarter comeback as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints | CNN

Down 13 points against the New Orleans Saints in the closing minutes, Brady steered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an improbable 17-16 win on Monday Night Football.

Panthers waive struggling QB Baker Mayfield

"This is a tough business,'' interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. "Sitting in this seat, it was a tough decision on my part, but something I felt like was the best move for the team moving forward.''

Bennett, Williams, Duggan, Stroud named finalists for Heisman

USC's Williams is the odds-on favorite (-2500) to take home the award even after the Trojans were eliminated from the College Football Playoff after a loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday. The sophomore, who transferred to USC from Oklahoma after the Trojans hired Lincoln Riley, surpassed 4,000 passing yards this season and had 37 touchdowns, tied for the most in the country.

Eraser Dust

Warnock Claims Momentum in Georgia, as Walker Banks on Election Day Turnout - The New York Times

ATLANTA — In the final day before Georgia’s Senate runoff, Senator Raphael Warnock pleaded with supporters to tune out pundits predicting his victory and instead vote “like it’s an emergency” in a bitterly contested race that is closing out the midterm election cycle.

Supreme Court to Hear Arguments on Far-Reaching Elections Case - The New York Times

In a North Carolina case, the court is being asked to decide whether to dramatically expand the authority that state legislatures have over election maps and voting laws.

PepsiCo plans to cut hundreds of jobs, report says

The layoffs will affect employees of its food and beverage businesses in Chicago; Plano, Texas and Purchase, New York, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter and a company memo. PepsiCo’s portfolio includes Gatorade drinks, Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker Oats foods.

Remote Work Is Gutting Downtowns, Will Cost Cities $453 Billion

Before the pandemic, 95% of offices were occupied. Today that number is closer to 47%. Employees' not returning to downtown offices has had a domino effect: Less foot traffic, less public-transit use, and more shuttered businesses have caused many downtowns to feel more like ghost towns. Even 2 1/2 years later, most city downtowns aren't back to where they were prepandemic.

Kirstie Alley, star of 'Cheers' and films including 'Look Who's Talking,' dead at 71 | CNN

Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on “Cheers” and films like “Look Who’s Talking,” has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media.

She was 71.

"GMA3" anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach taken off air following reports of a romantic relationship - CBS News

It was not immediately clear how long the pair will be gone or if they will return to "GMA3" — a spin-off of ABC's national morning news show, "Good Morning America." ABC News correspondents Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for Holmes and Robach on Monday.

New Star Wars Series Confirms Major Prequel Trilogy Connection | Den of Geek

The Andor series may have closed out the year for Star Wars on Disney+ but there are plenty more live-action shows coming up in 2023 and beyond. Next year will see the return of The Mandalorian for its long-awaited third season as well as the premiere of the Ahsoka standalone series. Meanwhile, Jude Law will make his Star Wars debut in the coming-of-age tale Skeleton Crew, which is helmed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

Supreme Court tackles Biden student loan plan

“The court’s conservatives have been very aggressive in striking down the decisions of Congress and the president,” said Gregory Caldeira, a political science professor at Ohio State University. “I would not be surprised if the court invalidated the executive order.”

Question of the Day

You will be awarded $1,000,000,000 if you can consume (and keep down) 15,000 calories in a 24 hour period. How would you do it?