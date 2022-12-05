Notebook: Kansas to Face Arkansas in Bowl Game

The Rock Chalkboard

'Mass Chaos:' FBS staffers surveyed on what to expect from the 2023 Transfer Portal cycle

What will the 2023 transfer portal cycle be like when the FBS window opens on Monday morning? One staffer at a Pac-12 school may have summed it up the best: “It will make December 5th the most important day on the college football calendar.”

New Kansas commit Johnny Thompson breaks down his decision

“I really didn’t know a lot about the school prior to the trip,” Thompson said. “I had limited knowledge so I was open minded but by the time the visit was over, I had more than enough reasons to call KU home.

Running back Johnny Thompson Jr. commits to Kansas

Kansas has its running back in the 2023 class. On Sunday, California native Johnny Thompson Jr. announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. He is fresh off of his official visit to KU over the weekend, which follows his strong senior season at Oaks Christian. In the end, Thompson picked KU over 11 other offers from the likes of Colorado, Indiana, Oregon and Washington among others.

Kansas football learns 2022 bowl matchup

The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to a bowl game for the first time since 2008. On Sunday, it was announced that KU had accepted a bowl invitation to the Liberty Bowl, which is played in Memphis. KU will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the bowl contest. The game will take place on Dec. 28, kick off at 4:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

College football bowl picks - Predicting the score of every game

The idea of picking all the bowl matchups immediately after they're set is equal parts fun and chaotic. Kind of like the college football season.

Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame by contemporary era committee

SAN DIEGO -- Former big league slugger Fred McGriff was selected as the newest member of the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, with Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling denied again.

Anthony Davis drops 55 points, grabs 17 rebounds in Lakers' win

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As the ball fell through the hoop late in the fourth quarter on Sunday -- Anthony Davis' 20th made field goal, accounting for his 49th and 50th points of the night -- the Capital One Arena crowd let the visiting Los Angeles Lakers big man hear their appreciation.

Bengals tout Joe Burrow after win over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Burrow added to his growing list of credentials in a statement 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Burrow became the first quarterback to beat K.C. counterpart Patrick Mahomes in three straight games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady is the only other quarterback to have that many victories versus Mahomes, the 2018 MVP.

Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights | AP News

The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that’s the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.

Moore County: FBI joins investigation into North Carolina power outage caused by 'intentional' attacks on substations | CNN

With no suspects or motive announced, the FBI is joining the investigation into power outages in a North Carolina county believed to have been caused by “intentional” and “targeted” attacks on substations that left around 40,000 customers in the dark Saturday night, prompting a curfew and emergency declaration.

Early voting for Georgia Senate runoff shattered records. Why? - ABC News

Early turnout in Georgia's fast approaching Senate runoff between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker broke daily voting records three times since polls in all 159 counties opened last Monday.

Kennedy Center honors: Gladys Knight, U2, Amy Grant, George Clooney, Tania León : NPR

The stars turned out in Washington, D.C. Sunday night for the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, George Clooney, Tania León and U2 were celebrated for their contributions to American culture.

Trump calls for the termination of the Constitution in Truth Social post | CNN Politics

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote in a post on the social network Truth Social and accused “Big Tech” of working closely with Democrats. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Bigfork Children's Theatre to perform 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer' | KECI

Performances will be at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18.

Kalispell City Council weighs hiring firm for water system engineering services | Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell City Council will consider contracting with engineering firm AE2S to provide the municipality with water system engineering services Monday.

Popular Pastor Returns After His Leave Over an ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship - The New York Times

The prominent pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch in suburban Dallas received a standing ovation as he returned to the pulpit on Sunday, more than three months after abruptly announcing an indefinite leave over an “inappropriate” online relationship.